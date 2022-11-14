Google to Pay Approximately $400 Million to Settle State Location Tracking Probe

According to recent reports, Google has to pay approximately $400 million to settle the state location tracking probe. The company has to pay such a large amount in order to settle allegations made by 40 different states about the company’s practice of illegally tracking its user’s locations. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

About the probe

“When consumers make the decision to not share location data on their devices, they should be able to trust that a company will no longer track their every move,” Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said in a statement. “This settlement makes it clear that companies must be transparent in how they track customers and abide by state and federal privacy laws.”

Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda said: “Consistent with improvements we’ve made in recent years, we have settled this investigation which was based on outdated product policies that we changed years ago.”

Along with the huge payment that Google is being asked to make, the company also needs to work on its transparency and let the users know when their location is being tracked and give them all the other details about their data tracking app.

About Google

About Sundar Pichai

