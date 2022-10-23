Google tries to troll Apple, gets roasted in return

Over the years, Apple and Google have played simultaneously with each other, both trying to gain power over the tech world. Apple has tried to pinpoint Google’s privacy issues while Google tries to roast Apple claiming it to be unnecessary for its users.

Similarly, Google tried to roast Apple this time as well. A few days ago, Apple launched a video of the new IPad Pro. This promotional video was shared by Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple.

Google took it as a chance to comment back on its rival’s new product. This step however proved a great mistake to Google itself as it became a subject of trolling among citizens.

Tim Cook shared the video with the caption “The possibilities are endless. #TakeNote” to which Google replied, “Hmmmm Okay, I See You. #Take Note. #TeamPixel is here to get you closer to your favourite team- tell us yours and we might be able to make your NBA Tip-off even better”.

Even though the tweet was to show the rivalry between the two companies, the public was clever enough to notice one wrong move that Google took for which it became the subject of trolling overnight.

Twitteraties quickly noticed that even Google used an iPhone as Twitter shows whether the post has been posted from Android or iPhone.

After realization, Google later deleted the tweet and shared a new video but this time with Twitter web. However, citizens were too quick to take the screenshot of the tweet and made it a piece of fun among them.

Many people commented on their way to further roast Google Pixel for the move. Some of the comments were made to sarcastically reply to Google but some of them talked about some real life issues.

Moreover, Tim Cook’s caption “Take note” was copied from the Utah Jazz NBA team. The team even criticized Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO for using the team’s hashtags in product launches including iPads.

Google not only made a great mistake by tweeting from an iPhone but also it used its other version, that is, Google Pixel’s official handle to tweet for the same. This is not the first time that we see such a kind of rivalry over the internet. Trolling and making memes have become a new trend to bring down another person or company in front of the whole world.