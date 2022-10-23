According to recent reports, Telegram has decided to auction usernames for 700 million users. It will do this with the help of its blockchain-based platform. Read the entire article to learn more about this news.

Pavel Durov’s statements

Mr. Durov initially said that extending the auction to user names for the messaging app earlier this year, writing to his followers on the platform that the auction could cover usernames, groups, and channel names. “This would create a new platform where username holders could transfer them to interested parties in protected deals – with ownership secured on the blockchain via NFT-like smart contracts,” he wrote. “Other elements of the Telegram ecosystem, including channels, stickers, or emoji, could later also become part of this marketplace.”

“If TON has been able to achieve these results, imagine how successful Telegram with its 700 million users could be if we put reserved @ usernames, group, and channel links for auction,” Durov wrote. He added that ownership of these usernames would be “secured” on the blockchain akin to NFTs. He also mentioned that other elements of Telegram such as stickers, channels, or even emojis could also go up for auction.

“The development phase is almost over, and the auction platform will be launched soon,” said Telegram in a blog post.

