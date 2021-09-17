GoPro Hero 10 Black launched officially featuring 23MP camera & 5.3K video capabilities

The GoPro Hero 10 Black, the company’s latest flagship action camera, was released today with substantial improvements over its predecessor. While the design has remained the same, you now have access to a new custom chip, enhanced photo and video capabilities, and much more. All of these enhancements, however, come at a little greater cost. So, without further ado, here are the important characteristics of the GoPro Hero 10 Black:

GoPro Hero 10 Black – What’s the pricing and when will it be available?

The GoPro Hero 10 Black costs $499, which is $50 more than the Hero 9 Black from last year. It is, however, available for $399 if you also purchase a $50 GoPro membership for a year.

GoPro Hero 10 Black – Official Specification and Features

Since we acquired it a year ago, we didn’t expect any significant changes in look. Dimensionally and visually, the GoPro Hero 10 Black is comparable to the Hero 9 Black. It’s lighter than the previous model, weighing in at 153g (vs 158g). As compared to prior models, the GoPro logo and series name are now blue, rather than grey, and some of the plastic paneling is now black, rather than grey.

The GoPro Hero 10 Black includes a 2.27-inch touch display on the rear and a 1.4-inch touchscreen on the front, much like the previous model.

Both have the same resolution, but the touch responsiveness on the back panel and the frame rate on the front screen has increased. This action camera comes with a reusable casing and basic extras including a charging cord and sticky mounts.

First and foremost, GoPro has improved the processing power of its action camera. It has released a new GP2 system-on-chip, which is an improvement over the GP1 chip that debuted with the Hero 6 Black in 2017. The new GP2 microprocessor doubles the frame rate, improves performance, and makes touch controls more sensitive.

The GoPro Hero 10 Black has the same 23.6MP sensor as the previous model. However, it now supports up to 23MP still pictures and 5.3K @ 60FPS video recording. That’s a significant improvement over the Hero 9 Black, which could take 20MP photos and record up to 5K video at 30 frames per second.

The buttons and ports have a fairly recognizable arrangement. The shutter and power/mode selection buttons are located on the top and right sides, respectively. Because the battery is the same as that used in the Hero 9 Black, it may be swapped out. A water-resistant flap conceals the battery compartment, USB Type-C connector, and microSD card slot.

With HyperSmooth 4.0, the Go Pro Hero 10 Black offers improved video stabilization, allowing you to capture smooth movies up to 5.3K @ 30FPS.

The camera also has a new hydrophobic (water-shedding) glass lens cover and can level the horizon up to 45 degrees. Low-light picture and filming capabilities, mod compatibility (same as its predecessor), and three methods to dump information from the camera are all features that GoPro touts.

Finally, the Hero 10 Black has the same 1,720mAh battery as its predecessor, so don’t anticipate a significant increase in battery life.

