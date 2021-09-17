AMD EPYC Milan-X specifications leaked online prior to launch

The AMD EPYC Milan-X is a high-performance server-grade CPU that will be the first to employ stacked cache technology to enhance the L3 cache, according to the red team. The CPU is said to have 2.4D and 3D packaging methods, as well as a massive 768MP L3 cache.

AMD EPYC Milan-X 7473-X – Leaked Specifications

The AMD EPYC Milan-X 7573-X has even fewer CPU cores, with just 24 cores and 48 threads, a base clock speed of 2.8GHz, and a boost clock speed of 3.7GHz, a TDP of 240W, and 768MB of L3 cache.

AMD EPYC Milan-X 7573-X – Leaked Specifications

The AMD EPYC Milan-X 7573-X will have a 32-core, 64-thread CPU with a 2.8GHz base clock and 3.6GHz boost clock. This processor will feature a TDP of 280W and an L3 cache of 768MB.

AMD EPYC Milan-X 7773-X – Leaked Specifications

The AMD EPYC Milan-X is rumored to have physical CPU cores and will be codenamed 7773X internally. Because the CPU is supposed to enable hyperthreading, it should be able to handle 128 threads, resulting in excellent multi-core performance. The basic clock speed of these cores will be 2.4GHz, with a boost clock speed of 3.5GHz.

It’s worth noting that AMD’s initial Milan series CPUs had a 256MB L3 cache, which is still a lot more than what we see on consumer PCs. According to the leak, the forthcoming Milan-X would have a massive 768MB L3 cache and a TDP of 280W.

AMD EPYC Milan-X 7373-X – Leaked Specifications

Finally, the AMD EPYC Milan-X 7373-X will have 16 cores and 32 threads, with a 3.05GHz base clock and a 3.8GHz peak clock. This processor also has a TDP of 240W and 768MB of L3 cache.

Milan-X (GN-B2) has 768MB L3$ per CPU. Let's confirm the specs 🧵 7773X (64 cores)

2.2GHz base, 3.5GHz boost

768MB L3, 280W TDP — ExecutableFix (@ExecuFix) September 16, 2021

According to the leaked list, AMD is intending to release CPUs that excel at both single-threaded and multi-threaded activities. These should offer increased IPC (instructions per core) and should enhance the overall speed of the servers due to the large quantity of cache.

