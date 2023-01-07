Twitter makes additional cuts global content moderation staff

According to persons familiar with the situation, Twitter Inc., now owned by Elon Musk, has further reduced the size of its trust and safety team, which manages worldwide content moderation, and the division responsible for hate speech and harassment.

Employees in the company’s Dublin and Singapore headquarters were affected by at more than dozen further layoffs that took place on Friday night.

They included Analuisa Dominguez, Twitter’s senior director of revenue policy. Moreover Nur Azhar Bin Ayob who is the company’s recently hired head of site integrity for the Asia-Pacific region.

Elon Musk also fired employees on teams in charge of state media on the site, worldwide appeals, and the social network’s disinformation policy were also fired. Ella Irwin, Twitter’s head of trust and safety, said that certain team members had been let go but refuted Bloomberg’s assertion that some of the places they targeted were among them.

“It made more sense to consolidate teams under one leader (instead of two), for example,” Irwin said in an emailed response to a request for comment. She said that Twitter eliminates positions in departments that didn’t generate enough “volume” to warrant continuing funding. She did, however, mention that Twitter has boosted employment in its appeals department and would keep a head of revenue policy and a head for the Asia-Pacific area of the platform for trust and safety.

In October, Musk paid $44 billion to Twitter, partially funding the transaction with a debt of about $13 billion, with interest payments of almost $1.5 billion annually. Since then, he has been working furiously to remodel the social networking site, which he claims is in danger of going out of business and was losing $4 million per day as of early November.

7500 workers were fired from Twitter

The erratic businessman compared the organization to a “plane that is heading towards the earth at great speed with the engines on fire, and the controls don’t work” when speaking at a Twitter Spaces event last month.

Of Twitter’s 7,500 workers, Musk has orchestrated the termination or departure of about 5,000 people since taking over the business. He has also imposed a “hardcore” work environment on the remaining staff.

Earlier after the acquisition of Twitter, Elon Musk eliminated Indian employees, including Parag Agrawal, the former CEO of Twitter. Now he is taking elimination to another level as he is doing a massive layoff of employees working in Twitter. Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Twitter for unpaid invoices. The invoices that included rent at one of its San Francisco locations, software services, and private chartered plane trips.