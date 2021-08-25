Grayscale fules ethereum investment to $10 Billion

A large part of Grayscale portfolio is Ethereum, a crypto-asset manager. In a recent report, it shows that Grayscale now has more than $10 billion in its management assets (AUM). This makes the asset manager one of Ethereum’s biggest holders.

In February, the asset manager gradually raised its ETH holdings by adding nearly 20,000 ETH. Recent reports have revealed that from its last report, the asset manager from New York has increased his cryptographic holdings from $33 billion to $41,4 billion in value of total management assets.

Ethereum Is Not The Only Interest

The Fund began providing investors with a way through the stock market to invest in Bitcoin. But Grayscale has increased its offering over the years by adding more crypto assets to increase investor market exposure. The crypto management of Grayscale extends through a host of cryptocurrencies. Assets in their care include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ethereum Classic, and many more.

Grayscale also holds over EUR 700 million of Ethereum Classic and over EUR 300 million of Litecoin in its portfolio as well as its $10 billion ETH and US$ 29 billion BTC holdings.

Grayscale is the world’s largest asset manager because of the size of its assets under management.

In July, when Grayscale launched a new DeFi Fund, it was also dived into the DeFi world. This Fund was the first such fund in the history of the company, but the second product fund is diversified. The Coindex DeFi Index is the basis of this fund.

Management Highest Asset

Ethereum forms a large part of a portfolio of the asset manager, but bitcoin remains at the top of the list. Bitcoin holdings of Grayscale total over 640,000 coins, putting the total value of nearly $30 billion. The largest proportion of assets under portfolio management.

The Ethereum holdings of the asset manager made ETH, after Bitcoin, the second-largest holding in its portfolio.

The trust also benefited from the current bull rally on the market. In only the last three weeks, the price of Ethereum has increased tremendously. Since the cost of the digital asset is well above $3,000, the price it could not break after the crash of the asset’s all-time high.

Ethereum traded above $3,200, with a price change of 0.71 percent lasting 24 hours.