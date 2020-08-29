Grinntech secured $2 million from HNIs

Grinntech, a startup specializing in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems, has now announced that it has secured a funding round of $2 million from a set of high net worth individuals and senior people from the automobile industry.

The startup also unveiled a range of high tech batteries customized to Indian conditions along with its proprietary IoT enabled BMS to power two-wheelers, tractors, and three-wheelers.

“It was always our dream to create a technologically advanced lithium-ion battery product-line that was built-to-cost for Indian conditions along with its production system. We are hopeful that we will catch the fast-growing wave for EV products by Indian customers,” said the co-founders.

“Apart from affordable, high-quality batteries that employ customisable and superior thermal management, we anticipate EV makers and customers will soon require additional capabilities like battery performance analytics and connectivity. With our innovative product range and sophisticated IoT-enabled BMS systems, we are ready for this future,” said Nikhilesh.