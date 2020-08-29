Univ.AI secured investment from Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Univ.ai, the Bangalore based ed-tech startup with a focus on teaching AI and Data science online, has now secured an undisclosed amount of funding from Biocon Executive Chairperson and Founder Kiran Shaw.

The startup as of now plans to use the new funds to expand the scope of AI and data science education to a large group of companies.

On the funding, Univ.AI Founder and CEO Siddharth said, “We are in an excellent position to take the best possible AI and Data Science education to even more students and professionals and open doors for them to attractive opportunities in AI and advanced Data Science, that will help shape our future.”