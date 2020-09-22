If you’ve lived the Instagram lifestyle for a while now, then you’ll know that it’s not as easy as they make it out to be.

Sure, if you had started your profile years ago when Instagram wasn’t even that big of a thing, you might be doing pretty alright at this point.

However, if you’re relatively new to the scene and think you can do it on your own, you’re mistaken. There is every reason why it’s going to be way too hard to juggle coming up with awesome content and interaction with your target audience. There’s no way that you’re going to be able to do it, so that’s where a third party comes in.

Not all of them are worth mentioning, though, and some of them are downright disturbing. You’ve got to look out for the shady ones, and do your profile a favor. Let’s review Growthoid, one company in particular, and see what we think of them.

Growthoid Review

Growthoid is a company for Instagram growth.

They say that they don’t mess with bots, fake followers, or spam – they just want to help their clients get ahead with genuine engagement. They look professional on the outside, and to be honest, we think they look professional on the inside, too.

What is Growthoid?

As we mentioned, Growthoid is the kind of company that can help you with your Instagram growth. They say that they do this through authentic, organic engagement only – they never mess with bots and spam because they know that those roads lead to nowhere good.

They also know that their clients want something solid that they can rely on for a long time to come, and they’re not about to give up good quality features for a quick profit. We appreciate that they are so honest and upfront about what they don’t mess with from the beginning, which will instill a lot of confidence in the client, too.

What are Growthoid’s Features?

So, let’s get down to talking about their features, then. They say that the first thing they do with each client is to go out there and try and find similar profiles to theirs. This way, they can target their audience, which is more likely than others to be interested in your content.

They will interact with the audience by liking and commenting on their content in the hopes that they return the favor and check out your profile. This is definitely an effective method and should be able to work so that you can attract the right people for your posts.

What is Growthoids Pricing?

When reviewing Growthoid, we found their pricing to be super reasonable. They have two price points, and both of them seem to be reasonable so that they can fit into any type of budget no matter what.

Their standard package is going to cost you $49 – originally $99, and their premium package is going to cost you $99 – previously $149. Their standard package comes with steady growth and a personal account manager, whereas their premium package comes with those things, as well as VIP email support, advanced targeting, and a blacklist as well.

We think that both packages are reasonably priced, especially when you compare them to similar companies in the industry.

How Did Growthoid Do in Tests?

We find it important when reviewing companies like this to make sure that they’re all they claim to be by putting them to the test. This is the best way for us to make sure that they’re safe to use for you.

We signed up with Growthoid’s standard package, and we’re pleased to say that everything happened as expected. They got a personal account manager in touch with us almost straight away, and we were able to talk to them about our vision for our profile.

We got real, authentic engagement within the first week, and feel like it’s really made a difference to our account.

Conclusion

So, what do we ultimately think about Growthoid after reviewing them?

We think that they are a legit company that has a lot to offer their clients. It’s really helpful that they have made sure to include disclaimers like promising that they don’t use fake engagement or a bot and they don’t buy Instagram followers.

This means that you can have the type of confidence you need in them to do their job and do it well. Their prices are reasonable, they have good reviews, and they have good security measures in place so that you won’t get suspended for using them.

All in all, we think that they’re worth your time.