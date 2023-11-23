For the past 10 years, fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of a new Grand Theft Auto game from Rockstar Games. The fact that Rockstar Games will shortly celebrate its 25th anniversary next month and GTA 5 celebrated its tenth anniversary in September only serves to heighten the enthusiasm. The announcement of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 release seems to be coming at the perfect time. This wish hasn’t been satisfied since Grand Theft Auto 5 was released in 2013, despite no formal statements or hints. On November 8, 2023, Rockstar Games officially revealed via Twitter that the first Grand Theft Auto 6 teaser will launch early next month. This was a much-awaited occasion. Grand Theft Auto 6 has remarkably already shattered a significant record without the release of even a single official gameplay video or image.

Sam Houser, the president of Rockstar Games, sent out a single tweet that started a chain reaction that will surely go down in history. It’s the most liked and seen gaming tweet in history, having received over a million likes and an incredible 75 million views in only five hours. Over time, the tweet gained popularity and accumulated an astounding 1.5 million likes and 178 million views. There is still a lot of anticipation for Grand Theft Auto 6 despite the success and popularity of GTA 5 Online and Rockstar Games’s 2018 release of Red Dead Redemption 2. This enthusiasm is especially fueled by the fact that GTA 6 has already broken many records in addition to the remarkable feats of its predecessors.

Past records were broken by GTA 6

In addition to being the most loved gaming tweet of all time, GTA 6 has caused a stir by taking the second, third, and fourth spots. In the second place, Rockstar confirmed on September 19, 2022, that early production video had been unlawfully accessed and downloaded. This was in reference to leaked GTA 6 footage. The tweet from December 4, 2022, exactly, which announced Rockstar Games’ formal start of work on the much-awaited new Grand Theft Auto game, took third place.

As if that weren’t enough, the parent post announcing the trailer for GTA 6 took over the fourth position, recognizing the studio’s anniversary on November 8, 2022. This astounding compilation of the most popular gaming tweets shows the unheard-of degree of interest and excitement around the upcoming release, virtually guaranteeing that the trailer will shatter yet another record. It looks like the excitement will only increase when Rockstar updates its website in advance of the game’s release.

Ten years after the release of Grand Theft Auto 5, fans are clearly still very excited about GTA 6. The mere announcement of the game’s upcoming trailer broke the record for the most-liked gaming tweet ever, and Rockstar Games took the top four spots. The fact that people are still excited about Grand Theft Auto 6, even after all this time, shows how much the series still has an influence on gamers and the pleasure that these games never cease to provide.

The excitement surrounding GTA 6 illustrates not only how eager the gaming community is for fresh and inventive experiences but also how these games define and shape the modern entertainment landscape, especially in light of the fact that this franchise has produced the majority of the most liked tweets related to gaming.