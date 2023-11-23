Sharing Wi-Fi passwords has become customary in the era of ubiquitous connectivity, particularly in social or professional contexts. For this task, Apple users have a handy tool at their disposal: Airdrop. You can swiftly and safely transfer files, images, and even Wi-Fi passwords between Apple devices with Airdrop. We’ll walk you through the process of utilising Airdrop to easily share your Wi-Fi password in this article.

Step 1: Enable Airdrop on Your Device

Before you can start sharing your Wi-Fi password, make sure Airdrop is enabled on both the sending and receiving devices. Follow these steps:

On the Sending Device :

Swipe down from the upper-right corner of the screen (on iPhone X and later) or swipe up from the bottom of the screen (on iPhone 8 and earlier) to open the Control Center.

Press and hold the network settings card in the upper-left corner.

Tap on “Airdrop.”

Choose either “Contacts Only” or “Everyone,” depending on who you want to share the Wi-Fi password with.

On the Receiving Device :

Follow the same steps to enable Airdrop on the receiving device.

Step 2: Establish a Wi-Fi connection

Make sure the gadget that is going to get the Wi-Fi password isn’t linked to the network already. If so, momentarily unplug it.

Step 3: Use Airdrop to Share Your Wi-Fi Password

To share the Wi-Fi password, follow these steps once Airdrop is enabled on both devices and the receiving device is not linked to the network:

Navigate to “Settings” on the sending device and select “Wi-Fi.”

Choose the wireless network that you wish to share.

There will be a prompt for a password. Look for the little “Share Password” button rather than typing the password by hand.

When you tap “Share Password,” Airdrop will launch.

From the list that shows on the Airdrop screen, select the recipient device.

Step 4: Grant the Request for Airdrop

An alert requesting acceptance of the Airdrop request will appear on the receiving device. In order to obtain the Wi-Fi password, grant the request.

Step 5: Establish a Wi-Fi network Connection Automatically

The receiving device will automatically join to the Wi-Fi network after the Airdrop transmission is finished, negating the need for the user to manually enter the password.

In conclusion, Airdrop has made it easier than ever to share Wi-Fi credentials. Apple customers may quickly and securely share their Wi-Fi passwords with friends, family, or coworkers by following these easy steps. This feature makes connecting within the Apple ecosystem simple and not only expedites the procedure but also improves the user experience overall.