GTA 6 plans to adopt Bitcoin, according to leaked data

Cryptocurrency and GTA

The trend of cryptocurrency is invading all the prevailing industries across various diverse sectors in the world. Cryptocurrencies have become so popular that, GTA (Grand Theft Auto) a game, backed by Rockstar Games are also planning to include cryptocurrencies Lightning and Bitcoin with in the game. The news comes in and sparks hope among the investors as the market situation currently is not so great.

The game’s sixth installment, will be including the features of Bitcoin and Lightning within the game. According to the reports, GTA 6 might provide the players with a digital payments system in the game play and the players can be rewarded with cryptocurrencies for accomplishing the missions. The introduction of the concept “Play to Earn” is already booming up the gaming industry, providing more and more opportunities for crypto currency to be used in games.

GTA’s legacy a boon for cryptocurrency.

GTA is the game that has been the most dominant and popular among the gamers for decades. In fact, the previous version GTA 5, sold 165 million copies as of March 31st 2022. Considering the increase in gamers yearly, the adoption of cryptocurrencies in the game will provide millions of gamers with the opportunity to enter the crypto world and take part at the market place.

Evolution of the game.

In GTA 4 which was released in 2008, the player was denied entry in the Liberty Stock Exchange. The LSE building existed just on the map with a price ticker moving. In contrast, things changed in the following version of the game where the player was allowed to enter the Stock Exchange and trade in the shares and stocks. The gamer could use internet on their smart phone and enter the stock exchange to buy and sell shares.

Rockstar games have the reputation of innovating and are also known for thinking way ahead in time for the game. In this instance, as the developers see potential in cryptocurrency sphere to change the global financial sector, the game is hoping to implement advancements for the gamers to use cryptocurrency. A record-high rate of inflation makes it difficult for many gamers to save money for the future, so investing in stocks appears like the best option. The GameStop Stock Explosion was covered extensively by the international media thanks to this macro trend, which made stock broker firms like Robinhood into unicorns.

Conclusion:

The reach for cryptocurrencies is increasing day by day, even when the market is slopping downward. The way various industries are adopting cryptocurrencies in their functioning is heartening at least from the investors point of view. Whether crypto market be able to survive the down trend and get support from industries all over the world to revive back or whether the market will explode and fall to an extent from where recovery will be difficult. Only time will tell!