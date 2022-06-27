Volkswagen electric cars closing the gaps with Tesla, claims the CEO of Volkswagen

The electric car manufacturer company Tesla has now got a strong competition in the market as the chief executive of Volkswagen asserted that the electric car business of the company is gradually narrowing the gaps with Tesla. The CEO also assumes that the carmaker can move ahead in the race to dethrone Tesla from the position of the most dominant EV firm by the end of 2024.

It should be noted that the CEO, Herbert Diess made this remark just a few days after Musk’s (the chief executive of Tesla) statement about Volkswagen being the second lead in the electric car market after Tesla, came to public.

Although the estimation leads to the belief that Volkswagen would leave behind Tesla in terms of net selling of the electric vehicle, the CEO of Tesla is doubtful about it. He said that he disagrees with the assumption. Musk was seen praising Chinese carmakers before commenting that his EV firm is not anxious about its rivals. But, Musk made a statement on Volkswagen’s electric car business suggests that his company is keeping a close check on the European carmakers.

At the same time, Diess said that allaying supply chain difficulties would probably aid in building some drive for the European automaker in the next couple of months. On being asked about Tesla getting more importance from the capitalists than other traditional automakers, the CEO of Volkswagen replied that the markets are always about the future.

He further said that as of now, Tesla is dominating the electric car market. It is also a highly digitalized car manufacturer with many other benefits, but Volkswagen still believes that it will continue with its growth and best Tesla in the coming years in terms of sales.

Adding more to his words, Diess said that according to him in the present situation it is difficult for Tesla to ramp up. The company is focusing on setting up new manufacturing industries while Volkswagen is trying to maintain the pace. The CEO of Volkswagen believes that in the second half of 2022 the company would likely create some push.

In the previous year, the current leader in the EV market supplied 936,000 or more electric vehicles around the globe while Volkswagen witnessed a net sale of around 453,000 fully electric cars.

According to Musk, Tesla is aimed at manufacturing around 1.5 million electric cars in 2022. Volkswagen on the other side is electrifying its number of vehicles at great speed and boosting the number of electric cars getting manufactured to meet the rising demand.