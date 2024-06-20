Los Santos’ criminal underbelly better watch out – a new generation of bounty hunters is about to hit the streets. Rockstar Games officially unveiled Bottom Dollar Bounties, the next major update for Grand Theft Auto Online, launching on June 25th, 2024 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

This action-packed content drop injects a dose of vigilante justice into the sprawling world of GTA Online. We’ll be seeing the torch of bail enforcement passed on from the fiery Maude Eccles to her daughter, Jenette. Players will have the opportunity to take over the reins of Bottom Dollar Bail Enforcement, tracking down and apprehending fugitives across Los Santos and Blaine County.

The trailer for Bottom Dollar Bounties promises a thrilling hunt for all types of “reprobate scum,” from petty thieves to hardened criminals. Just how these bounties will play out remains to be seen, but the prospect of diverse targets and varying takedown scenarios has GTA Online veterans excited.

Cleaning Up the Streets (For a Price)

Beyond the allure of becoming a freelance bounty hunter, Bottom Dollar Bounties hints at additional ways to make a (slightly less righteous) buck. The update mentions “off-the-books Dispatch Work” for LSPD Officer Vincent Effenburger. This cryptic detail suggests players might be able to utilize a new range of law enforcement vehicles while taking on missions that fall outside the official LSPD purview. Think encashing bounties while maintaining a veneer of legality – bounty hunting with benefits.

More Than Just Bounties

While the bounty hunter roleplay is the star of the show, Bottom Dollar Bounties isn’t a one-trick pony. Rockstar has confirmed a slew of additional content arriving alongside the update, including:

Rockstar Creator Updates: The update injects new life into the popular content creation tool. Get ready to design and race in custom Drift and Drag Races, adding a whole new dimension to the competitive racing scene in GTA Online.

Experience Updates: Rockstar has remained tight-lipped about the specifics, but experience updates are always welcome news for avid GTA Online players. This could encompass anything from balance tweaks to improvements in mission payouts or overall quality-of-life changes.

Summer Content Drip: Bottom Dollar Bounties is just the first wave in a content deluge planned for GTA Online throughout the summer. Rockstar Games has teased even more to come, so players can expect a steady stream of new experiences to keep them engaged.

A Shot in the Arm for GTA Online

The Bottom Dollar Bounties update injects a welcome dose of fresh air into GTA Online. The bounty hunter theme offers a unique twist on the usual criminal activities, and the promise of more to come throughout the summer keeps players engaged. Whether you crave the thrill of the hunt or the satisfaction of (unofficially) upholding the law, Bottom Dollar Bounties has something for everyone. Mark your calendars for June 25th – it’s time to clean up the streets (or line your pockets) in sunny Los Santos.