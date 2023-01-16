GTA Trilogy May be Coming to Epic Games Store

The Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Definitive Edition, which includes GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas, may be set for release on the Epic Games Store on January 19th. This news comes from Billbil-Kun, a known and reputable leaker from Dealabs, who has previously revealed information on PS Plus and free Epic Games Store games ahead of time.

Despite the initial release of the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition receiving poor reviews, with players highlighting a plethora of issues, including terrible game-breaking bugs, the new release on the Epic Games Store could be a turning point for the franchise. Since its initial release, several updates have been rolled out to address these issues, but the reputation of the games has not significantly improved.

However, it should be noted that the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition is not a free Epic Games Store game, but it will reportedly have a huge discount of 50%, according to Billbil-Kun. The sale is set to last for the first week that it is available on the platform. This means that players will be able to purchase the bundle of three games at a steep discount, providing plenty of hours of gameplay for fans of the franchise.

PREMIERE Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be released on Epic Games Store on January 19th at 4PM UTC

It will be on sale too with 50% off discount during the first week#GTA pic.twitter.com/too3dgsRGQ — billbil-kun (@BillbilKun) January 16, 2023

Many fans of the franchise may be wondering whether or not the GTA Trilogy is worth it at the discounted price, given its condition at launch. However, it is worth noting that several updates have been applied to the games, and whether or not they are as good or nostalgic as the original is a subjective view. The length of time it takes to beat the GTA Trilogy shouldn’t necessarily be a major or sole factor in this decision, but with three games at a steep discount, there are plenty of hours to be had here.

Additionally, some fans may want to dive into the series again, to revisit the franchise ahead of the highly-anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto 6. Rockstar confirmed last year that GTA 6 was in development, and while it will likely still be several years before it is released, there is plenty in the franchise to enjoy before then.

Overall, the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Definitive Edition is rumored to release on the Epic Games Store on January 19th, and fans of the franchise should keep an eye out for the discounted bundle on the platform, as well as the potential for further updates and improvements to the games.