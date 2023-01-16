Xbox and Platinum May Be Talking About Reviving Scalebound

Scalebound, the highly anticipated Xbox-exclusive game from Platinum Games, may be making a comeback after being canceled in January 2017. The game, which revolved around adventuring alongside customized AI-driven dragons, was first announced during E3 2014 and was highly anticipated by the gaming community. However, due to issues with its photorealistic look and online features, the game was eventually canceled. But, it seems that Platinum Games is not ready to let go of the project just yet.

According to a report from the XboxEra podcasts Shpeshal_Nick, a common source for reliable insider information, Platinum Games and Microsoft have entered “very early discussions” to bring back Scalebound. However, it is worth noting that this is not confirmation of the project moving forward in any way, and it is not clear if the conversation is to restart the development of Scalebound or to start the game over from scratch.

It is important to note that this is not the first time that Platinum Games has expressed interest in bringing Scalebound back. Studio head Atsushi Inaba said in 2019 that Platinum would like to return to Scalebound if given the opportunity. Given that Scalebound is currently not moving forward, any option is likely preferable for Platinum Games.

However, it should be noted that since Platinum was developing Scalebound for Xbox, the game’s IP is owned by Microsoft. This means that in order for the game to be resurrected, Microsoft’s approval would be required. It is also worth noting that Platinum Games is coming off the well-received release of Bayonetta 3, which could give the studio a stronger pitch to present to Microsoft. The success of Bayonetta 3 could also mean that Microsoft would be more open to the idea of reviving Scalebound.

The gaming community has been eagerly waiting for any news regarding the revival of Scalebound. The game has a dedicated fanbase that has been longing to see the game come to life. The idea of adventuring alongside customized AI-driven dragons is something that has never been done before and would be a unique and exciting gaming experience. The potential of Scalebound is immense and the gaming community is hopeful that the game will see the light of day.

In conclusion, while it is not confirmed whether Scalebound will be making a comeback, it is clear that Platinum Games is interested in reviving the project. Whether Xbox will approve the return of Scalebound remains to be seen. The gaming community can only wait and see what the future holds for this beloved game. It’s a game that has the potential to be a blockbuster hit, and it would be a shame if it never sees the light of day. Only time will tell if Scalebound will ever get a second chance at life.