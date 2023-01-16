Starfield Release Date Has Been Changed on Steam

As fans eagerly await the release of Starfield, Bethesda’s highly-anticipated sci-fi action RPG, many have been left wondering when the game will finally be released. Originally due to launch late last year, the release date on the Steam page for the game now simply states “Coming Soon” instead of “2023.”

This change has led to speculation amongst gamers as to when the game will finally be available. Some have theorized that it could be coming as soon as April to coincide with the International Day of Human Space Flight on April 12. However, these are just rumors, and neither Bethesda nor its parent company ZeniMax has confirmed any official release date. All that is currently known is that the game will be released sometime in 2023, with hopes that it will be within the first half of the year.

The change to the release date on Steam has added to the uncertainty surrounding the launch of Starfield. The fact that it now simply says “Coming Soon” instead of “2023” has left many wondering if the game has been delayed again or if there is a problem with the release. Fans are hoping that Bethesda will provide more information about the launch date soon, especially after the game’s delay last year.

Many are hoping that the studio will make an announcement about the release date at the upcoming Starfield deep dive, which is expected to occur after the Xbox and Bethesda Developer Livestream on January 25. It is possible that “Coming Soon” is simply Bethesda’s way of preparing for a solid release date for the game, but only time will tell.

Despite the wait for an official release date, playtesters have reportedly been loving Starfield, which bodes well for the finished product. This only makes the wait for the game’s release even more difficult, but fans are hoping that someone at Bethesda will finally spill the beans soon.

Starfield is a game that has been highly anticipated by gamers for a long time now. The game is set in a vast open-world sci-fi environment, where players will be able to explore new planets, meet new alien species, and engage in epic battles. The game promises to offer players a unique and immersive gameplay experience, with a deep and engaging storyline.

Furthermore, the game is expected to release in 2023 for PC and Xbox Series X/S. With its high-quality graphics, engaging gameplay, and exciting storyline, Starfield is set to be one of the biggest hits of the year when it finally does come out. It is no wonder that fans are eagerly waiting for the release date to be announced so that they can finally get their hands on this highly-anticipated game.