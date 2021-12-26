GTA V is the most watched game on Twitch in 2021

Twitch’s stats are always fun to watch, it’s fun to see which games were the most interesting to viewers and how many people were actively using the platform in general. A 2021 Twitch review has been posted and it doesn’t offer big surprises in the top 10 games, or rather the top ten most viewed categories on the platform over the past year. GTA V is now the most-watched game on Twitch in 2021.

Kotaku reports that, according to a report last year by the streaming tool company StreamElements, Grand Theft Auto 5 is the most-watched game on Twitch, and it has dominated the game that has been at the top of the list for several consecutive years. As of the new games that bagged the most viewership New Worlds reigns supreme with 259 million watch hours and overall 18th in the list of the most played games on Twitch. Overall, Twitch also increased its total viewing hours this year over the same period last year, up 45% from 17 billion hours in the previous year to over 24 billion hours in 2021. According to Rainmaker’s year-end report. .gg with data from StreamElements, Twitch, and Facebook: Hours of game-watching increased by almost 50% this year. In the first three months of the year, viewers around the world watched 8.8 billion hours of video streaming.

Twitch viewers flocked to Grand Theft Auto 5, be it xQc, MontanaBlack88, or Summit1G. According to The Gamer, League of Legends was mistaken for GTA V by a wide margin, although Epic Video Games’ MOBA managed to record a whopping, 1.8 billion viewing hours over the course of a year. Players have been tied to GTA V’s online mode thanks to numerous updates and great deals, such as the latest online casino heists, Battle Royal-style Motor Wars, and the Cayo Perico heist. League of Legends lags well behind GTA V, according to The Gamer, despite Riot Games’ MOBA having a staggering 1.8 billion viewing hours over the course of the year.

According to Twitch statistics, the most successful innovation this year was Amazon Games’ New world, which amassed a whopping 259 million viewing hours by the start of the game. While both games have been watched over a billion hours over the course of the year, Twitch’s most-watched category, Just Chatting, remains the most viewed platform area this year, with previous Fortnite and League of Legends games streaming champions toppling on the 2021 Hottest Games list.

Creators of streaming and watching content on Twitch have exploded in recognition over the past couple of years and continue to grow. The providers of streaming and viewing Twitch content have become prominent in recent years and continue to occupy that spot. The Twitch game played the most each year is the game that many people consider the most interesting this year because it shows how many people are actively participating in it, not just playing it. Stream elements also revealed that xQc became the most-viewed anchor for the second year in a row, with nearly 300 million hours of viewing time. Facebook Gaming has nearly 400 million hours of page views this month, which is higher than in February.

Twitch’s stats are always fun to watch, and they give us an idea of which games viewers were most interested in. The authors of this study are not surprised by the games that appear on the list, although they highlight the inclusion of New World, the MMO Amazons, which debuted this year as the 18th most viewed game on Twitch. However, the GTA community is proud to know that none of these games will make it to the ranking of the most-watched video games. There is no doubt that the platform will continue to grow over the next year and will have even more users, with perhaps one or two surprises in this top ten most-watched games.