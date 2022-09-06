Hacker discloses information of about $1Billion Users

Recent reports suggest that one of the most popular video streaming apps in the world, Tiktok has recently suffered a cyber attack. Go through the article to learn more about this news piece.

Cyber Attack

A cyber attack in layman’s language is basically a digital attack through which your information on a digital device like a computer or a laptop can be deleted, stolen, and manipulated and might be used in inappropriate ways in the future. Tiktok has recently been through a cyber attack. According to various reports, a hacker had retrieved information of $1 billion TikTok users. This information came out when during a hacker forum, hackers claimed that have used inappropriately used an insecure server. This server had private information about Tiktok users. When Try Hint was asked about this he said, “This is so far pretty inconclusive; some data matches production info, albeit publicly accessible info. Some data is junk, but it could be non-production or test data. It’s a bit of a mixed bag so far,” Hunt tweeted on Tuesday. He is known to be one of the top security researchers.

About Tiktok

Tiktok is one of the most popular video streaming apps in the world. It is known to people of all age groups and people love watching different videos on this app along with following the latest trends that go on. It is also being used by big Hollywood celebrities like Jimmy Fallon and Tony Hawk. People who make accounts on this platform do it not only for fame but also for money. Companies get a chance to promote their products on this platform which is called influencer marketing. It is also a great platform for small businesses to grow and expand and also make it big in the market. Unfortunately, this app got banned in India due to conflicts with China.

Warning from Microsoft

Various reports suggest that this incident happened after Microsoft warned all companies high-security vulnerabilities which encouraged users to leave their user accounts. This has been reported by an Independent report. When Tiktok was asked about the same, it denied it saying that the incident which took place can no way be linked to its source code. Tiktok continues the most vivisted site globally, even more than google. Ebven after this incident, Tiktok continues to be in the top favorite phone apps of people. Many big giants like Dunkin Donuts have also used Tiktok to endorse their business.