Hacker tastes own medicine as community gets back stolen NFTs

During the height of the NFT frenzy, the nonfungible tokens belonging to multiple different traders were taken. An unforeseen chain of circumstances led to the members of the Solana community banding together, and to their credit, they were able to “scam” a fraudster and return some of the NFTs that had been stolen from them.

Con artists stole the wallets of 109 people after breaking into the Uncharted NFT cross-chain game development corporation’s Discord channel. Three very rare and precious digital diamonds were taken from the World of Solana along with the tokens and NFTs that were taken (WOS)

1/

We're very excited to share a crazy World of Solana community story: We have successfully scammed the hacker of @UnchainedNFT_ ! Shoutout to our community, @CyberFrogsNFT and a sniper! ❤️💯#Solana #SolanaNFTs #NFTCommunity Full Story 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/4SeG0YDNW4 — World Of Solana 💃 {WOSup} (@worldofsolana) May 25, 2022

At this time, the most costly avatar in WOS may be purchased for a total of USD 5,600. There are 2,222 distinct heroines to choose from in WOS. The assortment will be made available for purchase with an opening bid of 2.03 SOL.

After the incident, the community banded together to recover the non-fungible tokens that had been hacked. A member of the WOS team contacted their development partner, a person with the Twitter handle @Cyberfrog, and worked out an agreement to increase the royalty charge for stolen NFTs from the customary 5 percent of their value to 98.5 percent of their value. This was done to combat the issue of stolen NFTs.

Members of the MagicEden Solana NFT marketplace community have been urged to maintain a vigilant lookout for any newly released products. The con artist fell for the bait in less than two days, and the community was able to recover 15 of the stolen NFTs. The remaining 10 NFTs were sniped out of thin air by a member of the community.

Sniping refers to the act of delaying the submission of a winning bid until the very last few seconds of an online auction. This strategy is used to prevent other NFT bidders from making a higher offer before the conclusion of the auction.

All 25 WOS NFTs were successfully reclaimed by the community, while the remaining 10 sniped NFTs were saved and returned to their rightful owners.

Members of the community were reportedly urged to “always use a burner wallet and be careful when minting” in a Twitter thread that documented the actions of the assault as well as the community’s efforts to recover them all. The comparatively little NFT organization has been victorious in two different conflicts with fraudulent actors.