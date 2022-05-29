Twitter Circle may be rolling out to more users

Earlier in May, social media platform Twitter started testing Circle with a limited group. Currently, it seems like it is set to begin rolling out the feature to more users the platform. Reportedly, the working of this feature is quite similar to Instagram’s Close Friends, as it give users the chance to share their tweets to only a particular group of users rather than everyone on the platform.

In order to confirm if someone has access to the platform’s ‘Twitter Circle’ feature, they can update their app or simply access Twitter in a web browser. As they start the composition of a new tweet, they would notice a dropdown menu in the upper section that would say ‘Everyone’ by default.

From this juncture, user can choose the option specifying ‘Twitter Circle’ to make sure their post only reaches a selected group of people. Alternatively, the use can just click the ‘Edit’ button to add or remove other users from their circle. As Twitter specified, it would not inform any of the users if one adds or remove them from their circle.

Other details of the feature:

Users would have the option to add a maximum of 150 people to their Circle, irrespective of whether they follow them or not. The people on one’s Circle would be able to see a note appended to Circle only posts, and the other way round. This would appear like this : “Only people in @[username]’s Twitter Circle can see this tweet.” Evidently, tweeting to one’s Circle would sort of be like having a private account, only it would privatise some tweets, and not limit access to their whole profile.

The users in one’s Circle would not have the option to retweet anything the concerned users post in it. However, they could still screenshot and download a Circle tweet. Moreover, it is crucial to note that the community guidelines of Twitter would still be applicable despite someone sending their tweet only out to a limited number of users.

Joseph Nunez, a spokesperson for Twitter specified that the feature is still being tested, despite it looking like more users are gaining access to the feature.

“We are still currently testing Twitter Circle with a group of people across iOS, Android and Web globally,” Nunez said. “The feature has not rolled out widely to everyone yet as we continue to gather feedback.”

Currently, it is not exactly clear as to how many users have access to this new feature now. Evidently, it appears as if more users are finally noticing the feature appear while initiating to compose a tweet. However, certain users are still reporting that they do not have access to it as of now.