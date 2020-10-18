Hackers steal Haldiram’s data: Asks for $750k ransom

The famous Indian sweet franchise Haldiram faced a ransomware attack on their servers. As hackers steal Haldiram’s data, they demanded a ransom of $750k. Reports suggest that the data was important and crucial to the company. It included financial and employee information, retail sales, data on payroll, purchases, inventory of the company and more.

Details of the hack

The hack took place on 12th October night as was evident from the data of the FIR lodged at Police Station. The data stolen by the hackers was important and was used to run several restaurants and outlets of Haldiram. Reports suggest that the hackers asked for $750k to decrypt the data from the company’s servers and at the same time delete it from their own systems.

The culprits in the unfortunate hack are still out there. It is unfortunate to see how vulnerable Indian user’s data is on the internet. A while back even Truecallers data was for sale on the dark web, which was also a result of a data leak.

Some recent data leaks

A few months back data of 235 million Instagram, TikTok and Youtube users have been leaked due to improper storage methods of data by companies. The company Social Data that sells user data legally to marketing companies is apparently the culprit of the situation here. They didn’t integrate any form of security in the social media data they had on users. And, unfortunately, some hackers found out about the mess and dumped the data on the dark web.

Another major privacy disruption happened with the Zhenhua data leak. The leak suggests that a Chinese tech company has gathered the data of millions of users from around the world. There were also some details about the data being linked back to the Chinese military. There were approximately 2.4 million users data in the database that also included influential people.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has “reported 49,455, 50,362, 53,117, 208,456, 394,499 and 696,938 cybersecurity incidents during the year 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 (till August) respectively”. This shows the huge vulnerability of the data of Indian users.

As an Indian as well as a social media user, are you concerned about your privacy?Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Unacademy plans Rs 30 crores ESOP buyback offer