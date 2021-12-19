Hades Is The First Videogame To Win A Hugo Award

Hades becomes the first video game in history to win the Hugo Award, which is a literary award given annually for the best fantasy or science fiction work of the year. Since 1953, the Hugo Award has been honoring science fiction and fantasy literature, and this year it was nominated for the best video game. This is the first time that the Hugo Awards have awarded the best video game award, and this is the reason why the award has been awarded to Hades for the first time.

Hades of Supergiant Games is the first video game to win the prestigious Hugo Award. More than a year later, the game still has a significant impact on all major consoles and PCs, and it will definitely grow even more, as it won the Hugo Award this weekend and became the first video game to receive this honor. Although this is just a one-off category that the introduced this year, a permanent award is being considered. Since its release, Hades has won several other awards, including GDC’s Game of the Year and BAFTA’s Best Game, Artistic Achievement, Game Design, Narrative, and Supporting Actor (Logan Cunningham).

Hades launched on PC and Nintendo Switch last September and hit Xbox Series X / S and PS5 this August. Hades has quickly established itself as the most entertaining and popular indie game in recent years since its debut on PC and Nintendo Switch on September 17, 2020.

Hades is a reimagination of classic Greek mythology. This latest award from the prestigious Literary Prize adds another reason to play Aida. Hades also won nine awards in the first Global Industry Game Awards this August. Along with Hades, several other games have been nominated for the award. The Hugo Awards have been awarded to impeccable works of science fiction and fantasy since 1953, thanks to an ever-changing series of lessons – the Finest Graphic Story class was only added in 2009. This award will give the fans a reason to celebrate fun and meaningful games. The gaming industry is no doubt hoping that next year the possibility of receiving a permanent award in this category will be considered.

The 2021 Hugo Awards has been administered by the Administrative Subcommittee of the DisCon III Hugo Awards since Worldcon 2021 and all decisions regarding admissibility and nomination management are the sole responsibility of the committees. The DisCon III / 2021 Worldcon Hugo Awards webpage contains instructions on how to access the online form for nominations for the 2021 Hugo Awards and links to PDF versions of the paper-based nomination form. Hades remains the most played PS5 and Xbox Series X title on Metacritic. While participants in both Worldcon 2020 and 2021 are eligible to apply for the 2020 Awards, only Worldcon 2021 participants can vote in the final vote. Hades for PC and Nintendo Switch, previously released last September and receiving a hugely positive response and receiving the highest ratings from Eurogamer in our Hades review, eventually became our Game of the Year for 2020.

Since the 2010s, this prestigious award, including the Best Novel Award, the Best Short Story Award, and the Best Graphic Novel Award, has a slightly international perspective and, among other things, recognizes some of the best science fiction and fantasy novels It is unrestricted. English circle. He has won 8 Hugo Awards, 4 Nebula Awards, 2 World Fantasy Awards, 6 Bram Stoker Awards, and 18 Track Awards. Hades has won awards for 2D animation, 2D character design, user interface art, dubbing, system design, UI/UX, dialogue, storytelling design, and imitation. Several skins rated it as the best game of the year and became one of the most successful games in recent years.