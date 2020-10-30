Recently, HAL and Tech Mahindra signed a Rs 400 crores deal to work on Enterprise Resource Planning. This will be along the “Project Parivartan” Hindustan Aeronautics Limited(HAL) is working on. Tech Mahindra’s ERP planning will be helpful for the project and hence the deal. According to the CMD R Madhavan, the project will transform businesses, with the help of tech and Enterprise Resource Planning.

About HAL and Tech Mahindra

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited(HAL) has its headquarters in Bengaluru and was first started in 1940 by Walchand Hirachand. It is an Indian State-owned defence and aerospace company. The company assembles, designs and fabricates parts for Aircraft, helicopters and jet engines. It has also made the fighter bomb for India named HAL HF-24.

Unlike HAL, Tech Mahindra is quite newly started in 1986. The Indian company provides IT as well as Business Processing Outsourcing services and has its headquarters in Pune. The company has become multinational with over 100,000 employees across 90 countries.

The deal

The deal between the two companies will help HAL avail the quality software services of Tech Mahindra. CMD R Madhavan also said that this contract would help HAL to follow the footsteps of other similar global companies.

Sujit Baksi, president and business head at Tech Mahindra said, “This project will transform HAL’s ERP system, serving the Armed Forces in an efficient and effective manner. This is in line with our TechMNxt charter that focuses on leveraging new generation technologies with original equipment manufacturers and aims to deliver an enhanced experience to our customers”.

As per the contract Tech, Mahindra will help HAL in implementing ‘Project Parivartan’ in a span of 9 years. And will change the distributed structure of the application to centralized across the period.

What are your thoughts on the deal signed between HAL and Tech Mahindra? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Apple Inc. acquires a video AI start-up for USD 50 million to improve Siri & other applications