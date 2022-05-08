The launch of season 2 of Halo Infinite has been ‘bumpy’ admits devs

Halo Infinite season 2 kicked off earlier this month, but not everyone was happy with some of the new changes that came with the new season. Aside from some concept art, 343 Industries didn’t let fans know what they can expect from Halo Infinite Season 2. While 343 Industries has confirmed two new maps, a new mode, and a more open battle pass for Season 2, the actual update has been widely criticized since it launched this week. The second season of the Halo Infinite content, dubbed Lone Wolves, kicked off on Tuesday, with developer 343 Industries admitting it had a “bumpy” start.

Joseph Staten, creative director for Halo Infinites, admitted on Twitter that the start of Lone Wolves season 2 was “bumpy” but said the team is taking feedback seriously and will hopefully make some changes to current issues. Taking to social media, Halo Infinite Creative Director Joseph Staten and 343s Senior Community Manager John Junishek confirmed that their feedback is being listened to and some fixes are in the works. Halo 343i developer, Senior Communications Manager John Junischek, and Head of Creative Joseph Staten took to Twitter on Friday to address player concerns.

The developers themselves have acknowledged that Halo Infinites Season 2 has so far been a “standalone” season, with players citing general gameplay issues or complaining about the removal of mechanics from Halo Infinite. The Halo Infinite Season 2 update Halo Infinite didn’t live up to gamers’ expectations, but Halo team members are assuring players that fixes are on the way. While many fans are excited about the updates and looking forward to the future of Halo Infinite, many others feel that the Season 2 update is too late, even if everything worked out at launch.

Hey Spartans, this week has been bumpy. That definitely wasn't our goal. We are indeed taking your feedback to heart, especially regarding map jumps and speedrunning. We're reviewing options and will have more news to come. 💚 https://t.co/RWEHK7VpDl — Joseph Staten (@joestaten) May 5, 2022

While some players are saying good things about the new Halo Infinite (Catalyst and Breaker) maps, the new cosmetics unlocks, and the new battle royale-style King of the Hill and Last Spartan Man Standing multiplayer modes, the buggy challenges have been made it a bad experience for others. Halo Infinite player Austin Mikven (via PC Player) shared a clip on Twitter this week showing a map jump that is no longer in Halo Infinite following the Halo Infinite Season 2 update.

Halo has been one of the most popular games in recent years, and the Master Chief Collection has continued to function, the latest Halo will have to brace for everything that comes with its 2021 launch and countless delays. In addition, 343 continues to tweak Halo Infinite to match fan feedback, including tearing down the base armor system, adding more season-by-season story elements, and more.