Xbox Live Users Are Currently Unable To Access Digital Games

An Xbox live server outage has struck the Xbox consoles, since playing digital games is one of the areas currently affected by the major Xbox outage, the Xbox Live Server Health Report indicates that while playing cloud games, you may experience difficulty starting or disconnecting from the game at any time. Other than Xbox accounts and multiplayer gaming, a major Xbox outage will not affect any other related services or features for now. Not only are Xbox users unable to purchase new games or use cloud gaming, but they also cannot access their digital games.

One or more Xbox game services are unavailable. A black screen may be caused by one or more of the Xbox Live services not running. According to user reports, the online gaming platform has been inactive for at least three hours, preventing customers from all over the world from playing both offline and in the cloud. Users hoping to enjoy weekend gaming have had a rough day as several gamers are reporting serious issues with Xbox Live. Xbox live comes with many benefits, as this allows all users to access your downloaded games and apps, and allows them to enjoy the benefits of your Xbox Live account, such as online games and the store Discount.

We are still working on resolving the issue. In the meantime players may see improvement with launching games by rebooting your Xbox console. Keep an eye on our status page for updates. https://t.co/PzAdjUFMJj https://t.co/M94V8h2QKv — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) May 7, 2022

Whether players have fully downloaded a digital game or are attempting to download an Xbox Game Pass game they have already played for hours, they may not be able to launch the game. This particular error occurs when a user tries to play a backward compatible Xbox 360 game on an Xbox One or Xbox Series X console | S because an Xbox Live subscription works fine for all users as they can play Xbox Gold Card games and use online features without any hassle. After restarting your Xbox One, you can try playing a backward compatible Xbox 360 game again and see if the issue is resolved.

Xbox has tweeted about the problem and assured players that they are working hard to resolve it and have given a temporary fix. They tweeted “We are still working on resolving the issue. In the meantime, players may see improvement with launching games by rebooting your Xbox console.” Cloud gaming sessions are still unable to be started as well. No estimated time has been provided for a resolution at the time of writing, so players have to keep their eyes on Xbox’s official social media for more updates.