Hardworking guy gets surprised when stranger overpays for a bottle of water

There are still a lot of good people left in this world, and we can see that in this Tiktok video that recently went viral. It shows a stranger walking up to a store and overpaying for a bottle of water.

He walks up to the small shop and asks, “You have water?” the guy in the shop replies, “yes, sir.”

After this, the guy asks the cost, and the store owner says it’s 1 Dirham for a small bottle. But when he hands over the bottle to the guy, the guy gives him a 5 Dirham note. The store owner didn’t know what was going to happen and was about to get change.

As soon as he bends to get the change, the guy hands him another note. Now, this store owner doesn’t take it immediately and looks surprised. He even says “1 Dirham” to make sure that the customer heard the price right.

But the guy continues to hand him more cash while the owner continues to say that it is only 1 Dirham. The guy asks, “Is this enough?” and the store owner doesn’t even know what to say. He was continuously given more cash.

The guy even comically asks the store owner, “you said 1 Dirham?” to which he replies, “yes”, but then the guy again continues to hand him more cash.

Then the guy gave him all the cash he had, which was 100 Dirhams, and said, “all this is for you, I want to make you happy.”

The store owner was so surprised and happy. He was laughing and said, “thank you, sir.” He also says, “this is more than need.”

Then the guy asks, “What do you have? Srilankan food” The store owner says yes, and the guy says he will surely try it next time.

Watch the video here:

The viewers of the video were also so happy about this gesture by the guy. One of them wrote, “Melted my heart. You also made me happy 😊.”

While another questioned, “May I know where is his shop. I would like to visit and tell my Sri Lankan friends about it! So we can visit it!” Well, the Tiktoker replied to this comment with the address. It is “Al Quoz – Labor Community Market.”

What are your thoughts as the stranger overpays for a bottle of water and made the day of this guy?

