Has America had the biggest online casino games in the world?

It is difficult to name the American market the most favorable for online gambling. There are lots of strict laws and regulations, and the games of chance are allowed only in a few states. However, more and more locals are searching for USA online casino sites and want to know whether their country is home to big brands and games. Below, we are going to shed light on this question and tell you about the best providers to consider.

Microgaming

It is difficult to find a more popular and experienced software developer than Microgaming. And even though it doesn’t have offices in America, we can’t exclude it from our list. The brand was founded in 1994 in South Africa and then moved to Great Britain. At the moment, its titles (mainly slots) are available in thousands of casinos across the world and are distinguished by excellent quality.

NetEnt

This Swedish gambling developer has created more than 200 games in various categories. It is even registered on the NASDAQ OMX. The main offices are situated in Stockholm, Malta, and Hoboken (United States). NetEnt regularly holds live events at land-based American casinos with huge prize pools and VIP participants.

Playtech

Playtech is one of the biggest developers of casino games with thousands of employees working from all corners of the world. The annual revenue of the company exceeds $470 million and continues to grow. Its unique poker software is used by the biggest casinos like William Hill, BetFair, and others. Playtech slots are also worth your attention thanks to 3D graphics and attention to every detail.

IGT

International Game Technology is a producer of slots and other casino games for online and land-based gambling venues across the world. Its most popular creations are Black Widow, Da Vinci Diamonds, Bubble Craze, Ghostbusters, and Family Guy. And the company has six offices in the USA: in Reno, Las Vegas, Seattle, Austin, Lakeland, and Providence.

Betsoft

Betsoft, a British game developer, has millions of fans across the world thanks to a broad catalog of the best casino titles. It includes not only slots but also poker, roulette, keno, blackjack, and others. The software is actively used by casinos in Europe, North America, and Asia.

Aristocrat

Aussies know how to make gambling great. That is why they created Aristocrat, one of the largest brands not only in Oceania but across the globe. Their video slots are well-known for outstanding quality and lots of bonus features. And even though the company doesn’t have representatives in America, everything can change rather soon.

EveryMatrix

A less popular name on our list is EveryMatrix. But it surely deserves your attention! Not only because it has a huge office in Brickle Bay, Miami but because they develop turn-key solutions for all categories of players. You can find EveryMatrix games in hundreds of online casinos all over the world.

Thunderkick

Thunderkick prefers concentrating on quality, not quantity. You won’t see them launch new games every week. But every release is worth the wait! The biggest advantages of this developer are outstanding animation, fun plots, perfect 3D graphics, and a top-notch interface. Thunderkick has been operating since 2012 and has offices in Malta and Stockholm.

Realtime Gambling

Realtime Gambling or RTG always remains in the Top-10 developers of the world. Its software is secure and the games are good-looking and random. The interface is user-friendly and suitable even for beginners. They also have an impressive collection of progressive slots with outstanding rewards. For example, Aztec’s Millions, Jackpot Pinatas, Spirit of the Inca, Cleopatra’s Gold, and Megasaur.

How to choose casino games and developers

When picking online games, you should consider the following issues:

Experience and reputation of the company . It should be on the market for at least several years and boast a crystal-clear reputation. Read reviews of other players to find out more about the developer.

International licenses and rewards . They should be approved by the global independent authorities and considered leaders in the niche.

Broad lobby . You should have access to many games without the need to search for other suppliers. Plus, regular releases show that the company is actively operating.

Certificates and audits . For example, eCOGRA, iTech Labs , and others. The games should be random and fair.

Only when the features above are met, it is possible to choose a studio with the biggest and the best games.

Final thoughts

Now you know about the companies that stand behind the best online games on the market. As a rule, they have offices in several countries and it is difficult to find a developer that would be solely American. Moreover, the gambling market no longer has borders, so it doesn’t matter whether you are playing titles from US, European, African, or Australian studios.