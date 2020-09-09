Hasura secured $25M in Series B round from Lightspeed

Hasura, a tech firm, has now revealed that it has secured $25 million in the funding round backed by the Lightspeed Venture Partners.

The Series B funding also saw the participation from the existing investors, which includes the Nexus Venture Partners, SAP.IO Fund, Vertex Ventures, Strive VC, and new angel investors, which includes the John Thomson, the chairman of the Microsoft.

“Hasura is using the funding to accelerate its hiring and investment in its open-source and commercial product development to support its millions of users,” the statement said.

Speaking about the investment, Gaurav Gupta, partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners and Hasura board member, said,

“Hasura makes it easy to connect applications to existing databases where all the data is without compromising on security and performance… we see this approach being embraced by enterprise developers as well as front-end developers more and more.”