HCL Technologies lays off 350 employees working on Microsoft project

HCL Technologies, the third-largest software exporter from India, has laid off 350 workers worldwide who were collaborating on Microsoft’s news-related products. This move is a sign of the challenging business climate. According to those familiar with the development, the staff were notified of the same at a town hall last week. coordinating NEC for a more luminous world.

These workers came from a variety of countries, including, to name a few, Guatemala, the Philippines, and India. Employees will get severance pay and have September 30 as their last day of employment. “Microsoft was unhappy with the caliber of the job. For its news portal MSN, we used to track, collect, and edit content from nations including India, Europe, and the US. Recently, they automated the procedure for tracking international news as well. Previously, Burda Media managed this website for two years “One of the fired employees spoke to Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity. Additional features and offerings include tabloid hit applications, geopolitical news curating, comment moderation, trending on Bing, and transformation by Teams which have gotten effected.

According to those with knowledge of the situation, the contract with HCL Technologies has expired and will likely be transferred to another vendor. Similar to this, when its contract expired two years ago, Burda Media also let go of about 200 workers. LTE2 +1 According to an HCL spokeswoman, “Our Technology & Services vertical continues to witness tremendous growth and is one of the fastest growing categories for us.” This occurs at a time when Indian IT companies are already under margin pressure brought on by inflation and the coming recession in major markets like the US and Europe. Additionally, the development highlights Big Tech companies like Microsoft, Google, and Meta’s continual business slowdown, budget, and target revisions. Coping methods With 1.8 lakh employees overall, Microsoft was one of the first Big Tech companies to reduce its workforce by roughly one percent in July, followed by 200 more layoffs in August. Satya Nadella, the CEO, described it as a component of his realignment. The business also revised its revenue goals. After an internal warning to staff to perform better, Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently suggested layoffs to increase efficiency by 20% at the company. Due to a decline in revenue, Meta had also slowed down its pace of investment in additional initiatives. Overall, employment has been drastically reduced at all of the Big Tech companies. According to a research by Xpheno, the total number of current job vacancies in India across Meta, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix, and Google were under 9,000 in August as opposed to the usual total of around 40,000.

With a moderate-to-above-moderate level of hiring activity, Amazon remained an exception. Employee variable payouts, particularly for senior staff for the April-June quarter, were either delayed or partially reduced at the top three IT firms, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and Wipro. However, despite giving raises to employees, some individuals noted that HCL Technologies had no problems with variable pay.