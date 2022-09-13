Bank Of England To Keep The Notes Carrying Portrait Of Queen In Legal Tender

The Bank of England has clarified that the bank notes having the portrait of Queen Elizabeth would continue to be in the legal tender post the demise. The clarification comes after the demise of the queen, who breathed her last on the eighth of this month. According to reports, she was the first monarch, whose portrait was on the currency notes printed by banks. King Charles-III has been announced as her successor.

What The Bank Said

The bank further clarified that it would announce its future course of action regarding notes, once, the completion of the mourning period of the queen’s demise. Reportedly, there was some confusion over, the future of notes carrying the picture of Queen Elizabeth’s post’s demise.

According to the bank, it would take some time for the new currency coin and notes before are released into new circulation. As per the defined process, the chancellor gives his approval to the new design before they are sent to Royal Mint Advisory Committee.

Once approved the banks are printed and are distributed across the country. The bank also said that no new currency notes featuring the portrait of the queen would be printed and they would be allowed to be worn out with time.

According to reports, other countries like Australia, and Canada also plan to update the currency notes with the image of a new monarch. However, they say that it may take a long for the new image to replace the old one.

First Featured In 1935

Reports bring out that, the Queen’s portrait was first featured on notes in the year 1935. Reportedly the queen’s image is featured on currency notes of more than 33 different countries, the highest among monarchs. According to news reports, the new currency notes carrying the portrait of King Charles would be placed leftwards as per the traditions established.

Half Mast Flag

Governor, Andrew Bailey, expressed his grief over the demise of a queen and said that many considered the queen the only head of a country. He further added that the queen continues to inspire England as well as commonwealth nations. According to reports, the England flag would fly at half mast as a mark of respect for the queen.