The Tech Industry Needs a Labor Movement, According to TechCrunch’s Most Recent Tweet

The CEO of EZPR, a public relations agency with offices in Portland, Boston, and San Francisco, is Ed Zitron.

Consider yourself an employee of Apple. April 2022 has come. You’ve read a Slack message on your laptop when your employer tells you that you need to return to the office. When your manager doesn’t appear to grasp that you can complete this work remotely, you continue your workday in frustration.

Then someone sends you a YouTube link to a nine-minute advertisement for remote work that depicts a bunch of people quitting their employment after being made to return to the office. Apple’s advertisement is now urging you to go back to work. You strike your desk so forcefully that your screensaver malfunctions.

It’s strange that businesses who benefit financially from remote labour tend to be the least open to its potential. Google, which enables you to manage an entire business from a web browser, made employees come into work three days a week.

People are also returning to the real world thanks to Meta, which has lost billions of dollars trying to make us live in computers.

Although the tech sector claims to be disruptive, it is actually following a path laid out by more established businesses like Goldman Sachs. How Apple and Google sound like they are reading from a generic document, despite being the corporations who have so successfully given us the capacity to work remotely at scale. The anti-remote choice of The New York Times?