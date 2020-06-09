HealthPlix Technologies secured $6M funding led by JSW Ventures

HealthPlix, a Health technology startup, has now revealed that it has recently secured its Series B funding round.

It secured $6 million in a funding round backed by the JSW Ventures. Some of the existing investors, Kalaari Capital and Chiratae Ventures, also participated in the funding round.

Gaurav Sachdeva, a Managing Partner of JSW Ventures, said in a statement:

“We are excited to partner with HealthPlix to build the de-facto technology platform for doctors in India as well as to realise the vision of using medical insights to improve health outcomes. We believe that HealthPlix is uniquely positioned to take advantage of strong tailwinds that the Indian healthcare industry is experiencing in terms of increased medical information capture, interoperability, and automation.”

Co-founder and CEO Sandeep Gudibanda said:

“We have been helping thousands of doctors in India to elevate their clinical practice to truly an evidence-based treatment methodology using HealthPlix EMR, and now we believe that we can use Real World Evidence (RWE) Platform to assess efficacy of various treatments being deployed, and thus contribute our bit in the research of much needed COVID treatment.”

Comments

comments