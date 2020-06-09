MyKaam secured investment from Venture Catalysts & others

MyKaam, an online job searching and recruiting platform for the blue-collar workers has secured an undisclosed amount from the Venture Catalysts, one of the India foremost incubators for startups.

The investment round was backed by Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder, Venture Catalysts; Nirav Panchmatia of AUM Financial Advisors Blogger; Vikas Kapoor of RIVOLI Fashions; Karan Garg, MD, Samhit Ventures.

According to the report, MyKaam plans to use the funding to strengthen its tech stack, bring more businesses on board and scale up operations.

Commenting on the funding, Ashish Gupta, Founder of MyKaam, said,

“The ‘Jio effect’ has ensured easy accessibility to the internet across every demographic. India is using internet-enabled platforms to make significant improvements in their lives. With MyKaam, we want to play an active role in this transformation and keep addressing the employment needs of Indians and blue-collar workers in particular.”

