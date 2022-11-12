Hedge fund Galois Capital’s half capital stuck at FTX 

The co-founder of the Hedge fund Galois capital told in his recent public statements to all the investors in the hedge fund that the company is having half of its capital which is approximately $100 million stuck with the FTX platform.

What is Galois Capital?

The Galois Capital is a California-based hedge fund and cryptocurrency trading fund which was started by Kevin Zhou in the year 2017. The company works as an investor and a venture capital firm for all global investment opportunities.

The firm has been working in the business-to-business sector of work and has been majorly involved in the algorithmic market and over-the-counter trading investment options. In over-the-counter trade supports, the hedge funds operate throughout the week with 24×7 trading desks and support for all counterparts who want to transact their contracted positions into the various coins.

This way the firm helps its customers to efficiently minimize its execution cost. The hedge fund firm provides market-making services to its partners who want to get their coins at major exchanges.

The hedge fund firm offers solutions to the liquidity issues for the number of algorithmic spreads of its customers in the post-bid periods and offers to offer liquidity offers on both sides to manage the tight spreads.

The hedge fund has also invested in the FTX platform in its 2019’s seed round of investments of $8 million.

When will Galois Capital get its funds back?

As per the statement of the co-founder of hedge fund Galois Capital although the company has been able to pull some money from the FTX platform, still Galois Capital is having half of its money trapped with the platform.

As per the company statement, shortly, after the liquidation and the bankruptcy proceedings of the FTX platform, it takes years to recover some percentage of Galois Capital investments in returns from the FTX platform.

The founder has been apologetic in the statement for all the turmoil and current situation of inverters money into the issue.

What is the future of FTX?

The CEO of the FTX platform resigned on Friday after his company FTX had to file for bankruptcy as the company has been facing the liquidity currency of $9.4 billion from its investors and teh rivals. The FTX platform was not able to manage the number of transactions worth around $6 billion on the platform, in 72 hours.

Ironically the FTX had raised a huge amount of funds from multiple global investors like BlackRock, tiger glocal and some more this year in January claiming that the valuation of the company is $32 billion.