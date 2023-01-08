Here are 10 helpful ChatGPT Chrome Extensions you may have been missing

The most widely used web browser currently is Google Chrome, which has over 3.2 billion users. Additionally, 65% of the worldwide market share. While Google has consistently released updates and security patches for its popular web browser, browser extensions are handy tools that may enhance the Google Chrome user experience. The 10 Google Chrome extensions below will assist you with your daily tasks. Here are 10 insanely useful ChatGPT Chrome Extensions you just found out you were missing. Please look at them and add them to your extension, making things more accessible.

10 useful ChatGPT Chrome extensions

Web Chat GPT

Generative Pre-training Transformer 3, often known as Chat GPT-3, is a ground-breaking artificial intelligence (AI) technology created by OpenAI that enables chatbots to comprehend and produce human-like natural language with previously unheard-of precision and fluency. It can process billions of words in a second and has 175 billion parameters, making it the most significant and potent language model ever made.

A deep neural network is pre-trained on a sizable text dataset for Chat GPT-3, and it is then tuned for various tasks like question-answering or text generation. The network comprises several linked layers, or “transformer blocks,” which analyse the input text and provide an output prediction.

The capacity of Chat GPT-3 to comprehend the conversational context and produce suitable replies is one of its primary characteristics. This is made possible by self-attention processes, which allow the networkability to evaluate the significance of various words and phrases in the input text according to their applicability to the job.

Predict 2023 with Praline AI

Pick from a few questions, then dazzle your audience with your greatest prognostications for the future year. Instead of a roaring epidemic, trend experts projected more family dinners, fermented foods, and soufflé pancakes for 2019. However, the world found a way to change course, develop, and advance, while the restaurant sector furiously resisted. This year, we have witnessed a flurry of restaurant openings, innovative culinary start-ups, and innovative partnerships. These events were motivated by a sense of thankfulness for the freedom to assemble in pubs and restaurants.

ChatGPT Writer

Gmail email authoring tool. Free and privacy-friendly Chrome plugin that utilises ChatGPT AI to create exclusive emails or answers from a small list of keywords you provide. Gmail is tightly integrated for the most significant user experience. Coming shortly are Outlook and LinkedIn.

Investors, including Microsoft, Reid Hoffman’s philanthropic foundation, and Khosla Ventures, have invested in the AI business OpenAI, which is situated in San Francisco. The company that released the text-to-image generator Dall-E to the public is responsible for the technology. Sam Altman, the company’s co-founder, is its public face.

Like the other products from OpenAI, ChatGPT has gained popularity thanks to the enormous number of signups. Many of the ChatGPT responses in my own Twitter feed border on magic.

Before it came along, chatbots were mediocre, with a few occasionally valuable responses. That has altered. If you’re not cautious, ChatGPT may provide the following piece of marketing text. The technology is based on a version of GPT-3 that the business refers to as “GPT-3.5.”

Connect your ChatGPT with your Whatsapp

A WhatsApp chatbot is an automated software that interacts with your consumers on the WhatsApp network using artificial intelligence or pre-programmed algorithms.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and our specialised NLP (Natural Language Processing) engine are used by Engati’s WhatsApp chatbots to engage intelligently with your consumers. You may use them to respond to inquiries from customers about your goods and services, share information, promote deals, and send alerts about orders, payments, shipping, and other things.

Without human interaction, WhatsApp business chatbots use the WhatsApp Business API to interact intelligently with your clients, staff, students, and other users.

Search GPT Shortcut

It might be challenging to locate a particular item on a lengthy or complicated web page, similar to looking for a needle in a haystack. Fortunately, a simple keyboard shortcut can quickly do an in-page search. The ChatGPT answer will appear alongside the search results from Google when you utilise the Search GPT Shortcut.

YouTube Summary with ChatGPT

With the help of OpenAI’s ChatGPT AI technology, the free Chrome Extension YouTube Summarizer with ChatGPT lets you quickly get the summary of the YouTube videos you are currently viewing. Use this plugin to learn faster and save time.

Grasp is an online social highlighter that enables users to share their learning, find the annotated content of others with similar interests, and annotate and organise web-based quotations and ideas in one location. Clasp stands for Greatest Accumulated Shared Proof.

The Glass team began work on a platform in June 2021 to make it more straightforward for everyone to have access to the skills and knowledge of others. The ultimate objective of Glasp is to enable rapid and straightforward access to all information from the world’s highlighted regions.

With the aid of the Glasp browser plugin, you can highlight the original page in one of four colours.

TweetGPT

You may tweet, reply, remark, etc., using ChatGPT. It allows you to save any public Twitter user’s basic information, including followers, tweets, retweets, likes, and responses, in MS Excel file format. Yet to be free.

ChatGPT for Search Engines

Everywhere you navigate feasible with this extension. The extension is for everyone, including students, stay-at-home parents, developers, designers, and content creators. It provides surprisingly thorough answers to your questions, covering everything from coding problems to making prom proposals.

Everywhere

You use it to create articles, tweets, etc. Anywhere you can type, it works. Are photos possible with ChatGPT? It can now, in any case!

ChatGPT History

The “ChatGPT History” plugin covers you! Any form of prompt can be saved. You may even post them on a public URL for everyone to see! To store your #ChatGPT prompts, go here.

