Indian startups entering 2023 while the finance crunch remains

For Indian startups, among the essential characteristics of 2022 were closed financing channels and a prolonged fundraising winter. Investors hesitated to take chances with new enterprises due to rising global inflation, macroeconomic challenges, and interest rate increases globally.

According to statistics from the London-based investment data platform Preqin, the number of seed-stage agreements in India. It decreased from 500 in 2021 to 396 in 2022. According to the same statistics, the amount of money invested by investors at the seed stage increased by 86% to roughly $1.5 billion in 2022 from $805 million in 2021. The data indicates that more investments were made in 2022. But more firms needed more time to be ready to take a chance with their money.

Indian startups like fintech business KreditBee secured $120 million in a round headed by Advent International to start the new year off for Indian companies positively. While rural household-focused lender SarvaGram earned $35 million in Series C investment from Elevar Equity.

KreditBee receives $120 million in a fresh round of financing: KreditBee, a credit-based fintech business. It has secured $120 million in additional investment as part of its most recent funding round. The firm bought the overall funding round size to $200 million. Private equity behemoth Advent International, located in the US. The business announced on Friday that it had contributed $100 million to this tranche, and other investors have contributed an additional $20 million.

Lending startup SarvaGram closes Series C with $35 million: The venture capital firm Elevar Equity led a $35 million Series C investment round. The round was for the rural household-focused lender SarvaGram Solutions. According to a release, Elevation Capital, Temasek, and TVS Capital Funds were among the other investors that took part in the round.

Funding for SirionLabs totals $25 million: The contract lifecycle management (CLM) company SirionLabs announced that California-based private equity firm Brookfield Growth had contributed $25 million to its Series D round of funding.

Neobank Jupiter picks up $12 million in venture debt: Neobank Fintech company Jupiter said that Alteria Capital has committed to lending it $12 million in customised venture loans, totalling Rs 100 crore. The business said it would expand its loan offerings with the money.

EV charging startup ElectricPe raises $5 million: Green Frontier Capital, Blume Ventures, and Micelio Fund. They led a $5 million funding round for the electric vehicle (EV) charging firm ElectricPe. The Dubai-based NB Ventures, Anchorage Capital Partners, Supermorpheus, and Climate Angels participated in the investment round.

Gamified savings startup Fello raises $4 million: The gamified savings platform Fello, located in Bengaluru. It has secured $4 million in its most recent investment round. US-based Courtside Ventures spearheaded the investment, including Entrepreneur First, Ycombinator, Kube Venture, and Upsparks. Additionally, angel investors include Charlie Songhurst, Dafeng, and Alan Rutledge. Adding up with Kunal Shah, co-founder of Cred, Groww, Lalit Keshre, and others, participated in the round.