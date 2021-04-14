Here are how you can make a meme utilizing Microsoft Teams’ internal meme generator

On account of the novel Covid pandemic, the greater part of us has gotten used to video conferencing devices like Zoom, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, Google Meet, among numerous others. While a significant number of these applications have now become our essential wellsprings of work correspondence, clients can likewise encounter tendencies from utilizing them.

however, you don’t need to use these applications just for genuine messages at work. On the off chance that you have a cheerful conversation going in the Microsoft Teams application, for example, you can send emoticon, respond to stickers, append GIFs — even make your meme.