Here’s a list of the top 15 unicorn start-ups around the world

We all are aware of how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected businesses all around the world, with some making unexpected profits and others struggling hard to survive. These were tough times that have changed consumer behaviorism and the way how businesses conduct their business. It is the digital age and digitization has maximized ten-fold in these two years alone, as per statistics. The pandemic was definitely bad news but it has given some businesses an unexpected boost to becoming the top unicorn start-ups across the globe.

CB Insights has collected some valuable data which helps us to enlist the top 15 unicorn start-ups as of October 2021. The data reveals that there are over 800 unicorn start-ups across the globe and Money Control has jotted down the top 15 unicorn start-ups around the world on the basis of their valuation.

What is a Unicorn Start-up?

For those of you who are not so sure about what a Unicorn start-up is, let me tell you exactly what we mean when we talk about a unicorn start-up.

In terms of the venture capital industry, a unicorn is that start-up which crosses a valuation of USD 1 billion. The number of unicorns has gone up in these past few years and with the help of CB Insights, we are able to enlist the Top 15 unicorn start-ups across the globe for you.

Top 15 Unicorn Start-ups (Valuation)- October 2021

1. ByteDance

Valuation: USD 140 billion

2. Stripe

Valuation: USD 95 billion

3. SpaceX

Valuation: USD 74 billion

4. Klarna

Valuation: USD 45.6 billion

5. Canva

Valuation: USD 40 billion

6. Instacart

Valuation: USD 39 billion

7. Databricks

Valuation: USD 38 billion

8. Revolut

Valuation: USD 33 billion

9. Nubank

Valuation: USD 30 billion

10. Epic Games

Valuation: USD 28.7 billion

11. Rivian

Valuation: USD 27.6 billion

12. Chime

Valuation: USD 25 billion

13. FTX

Valuation: USD 18 billion

14. Fanatics

Valuation: USD 18 billion

15. BYJU’s

Valuation: USD 18 billion

These are the top 15 unicorn start-ups across the globe as per the data fetched by CB Insights for October 2021, based on valuation.

While most of these start-ups are from the United States, China and India are also seen on the list.

BYJU’s is a multinational educational technology company that represents India on the list and becomes India’s most valuable unicorn start-up. On the other hand, the top position in the list of top 15 goes to TikTok parent, ByeDance.

Source: Money Control, CB Insights