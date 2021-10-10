Tesla Giga Berlin Fest reveals Model Y 4680 structural pack & new colors options

For many years, Tesla Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y used 18650 and 2170 battery cells. But now, with competition running wild between electric vehicles and gas power vehicles, Tesla unveiled 4680 battery cells in the “Giga Fest” which happened on October 9th. These battery cells are designed for longer life, durability, power, and affordability which is also called the company’s recent best Engineering.

Tesla also exhibited new and exciting things at the Giga Fest, it showed the colors of the Vehicles too. In April 2020, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that Giga Berlin will have a world-class paint shop with more layers of stunning colors. Many Tesla customers and Enthusiasts were thrilled by the statement and mentioned it as Beauty with the Beast.

These new designs of Model Y crossovers will be out in the next two months from GigaBerlin. Musk has taken the challenge to produce 5,000 to 10,000 vehicles per week only by the end of 2022. Musk stated that it brings production up to healthy levels.

Giga Fest successful despite protests

Amid the protests from the NGOs and environmental members, the company is trying to balance both the function of the factory and also the criticisms from the people. The company has faced many lawsuits on the effect on the environment by the factory, the completion of the factory might delay among all these.

But Tesla has promised that it will plant more plants than it removed and minimize the water usage. There are always two sides to a coin, Battery Vehicles are meant to show a gateway for the gas-powered vehicles that are harming the environment and on the other side, it is disturbing the natural habitats on the construction site of the factories. However, the EV customers are excited to replace their old battery cells with 4680 cells and waiting for the release of Model Y.