Here’s how to post Instagram Stories without opening the Instagram app

One could claim that Instagram is a social media network like no other. Rather than words, the platform is created uniquely about sharing images and videos. This visual twist is why Instagram is the social substation it is today – “Instagramming” is officially a verb now.

With over a billion enrolled accounts, In 2012, Instagram which was taken by Facebook has grown a part of daily life. It looks like everyone is on Instagram nowadays, from small businesses to big ones, newsgroups to cultural organizations, celebrities, photographers, and musicians, and not to mention the cottage enterprise of influencers that have come on its track.

Instagram Stories gets one of the reclassifying patterns to share exceptional stories and find out about others; likewise than simply posting the customary “gram” content. Instagram might not be the masterminds behind this (we know who is!) but making Stories to its platform has paid off well; it is arguably one of the more popular components of the platform.

How to post Instagram Stories without the Instagram app?

The answer to this is simple. It’s the Threads app, which is a partner app of the social media platform. Threads by Instagram are open for both Android and iOS users.

To give you a basis, the app essentially includes all your Direct Messages (DMs) for you to simply chat with your Instagram friends, that too, without the need for handling the Instagram app. But, it also enables you to send Stories to each other, see others’ Stories, or even post some straight on your Instagram feed. With this, you can conveniently upload Instagram Stories and you won’t even have to open up the Instagram app for that, that too in moments.

The process!

Here are the measures that you need to understand:

Step 1: Head to the Google Play Store or the App Store and download the Threads by an Instagram application on your Android or iOS gadget.

Step 2: Once downloaded, start the app and you will automatically be ready to log into your Instagram account by the app to reach the DMs. In the situation you are using a phone that doesn’t own Instagram, you will have to log in manually.

Step 3: Now, you just have to join the personal people you want to talk with or send Stories to.

Step 4: You will be given an idea concerning the working of the app, following which you have to provide some support to the app such as access to the camera, microphone, and even allow for notifications (basically, just give access to everything!)

Step 5: Once all the rules are sorted, you will find the app with three major parts, the first one happening others’ Stories. The second section lets you click disappearing images/videos, and the third one: enter your DMs.

Step 6: Simply tap on the second area with the camera symbol, click the picture or video (either yours or somebody else’s), add the essential alters like channels, stickers, inscriptions, and that’s just the beginning.

Stage 7: Once happy with the resultant photograph or video, simply tap on the upward bolt present at the base.

Step 8: Now, pick the Your Story option and Voila! you just posted an Instagram Story without operating into the main Instagram app. You can also send the Stories to people or give them to your ‘Close Friends’ list, much like it’s done on the Instagram app.

This will come in helpful when you just don’t want to use Instagram (we often want to avoid it) but still post the picture of the cute doggo you just met (because telling people about your life is a ritual to follow).