Hi-Fi Rush Shadow Dropped and Already Discounted For PC

Hi-Fi Rush is the newest action game that has taken the internet by storm, and it’s already available at discounted prices on PC. The game was shadow-dropped on January 25th and has quickly become a fan favorite due to its colorful graphics, flashy combat, and a cast of memorable characters. The PC version of the game is available on sale at Fanatical and Green Man Gaming for just $24.60.

To get the full discount at Fanatical, make sure to enter the promo code “HIFIRUSH”. On Green Man Gaming, you will need to enter the code JAN18 if you aren’t a GMG XP member. The game is also available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and currently, you can find an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 2-Month subscription for just $9.

Moreover, since Fanatical’s Lunar New Year sale is still running until January 29th, you’ll also receive a free gift with your order if you buy it over the weekend. Additionally, you’ll get a 5% off coupon to apply to your next order at Fanatical.

Hi-Fi Rush is an action game with a unique and stylish aesthetic that sets it apart from other games in the genre. The game features a mix of fast-paced action, puzzle-solving, and platforming, all set in a colorful, neon-lit world. Players take on the role of a hacker who is on a mission to take down a powerful corporation.

The gameplay in Hi-Fi Rush is fast-paced and challenging, with players needing to use quick reflexes and smart tactics to take down enemies and complete objectives. The game’s combat system is intuitive and easy to pick up, but it offers plenty of depth for more experienced players. The game also features a variety of weapons and special abilities that players can use to take down enemies and solve puzzles.

One of the things that sets Hi-Fi Rush apart from other action games is its unique aesthetic. The game features a neon-lit world with a vibrant color palette that is sure to catch the eye. The game’s characters and enemies are also unique and memorable, each with their own distinct look and personality.

In conclusion, Hi-Fi Rush is a stylish and challenging action game that is already available at discounted prices on PC. The game’s unique aesthetic, fast-paced gameplay, and memorable characters make it a must-play for fans of the genre. With the game already available at discounted prices on PC, there’s never been a better time to jump in and experience the neon-lit world of Hi-Fi Rush. Additionally, the game is also available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, making it even more accessible to players. So, don’t miss out on this opportunity to grab this game at a discounted price and enjoy its unique and memorable gameplay experience.