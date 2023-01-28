UKIBC Urges MeitY to Legalize and Regulate Online Gaming Market

The UK India Business Council (UKIBC) has called on the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in India to legalize and regulate the online gaming market, including sports betting. The industry body is seeking clear and effective regulations and the inclusion of international best practices in the Draft Online Gaming Bill.

Last week, the Law Commission reportedly directed MeitY to put the draft on hold until it comes out with a ‘comprehensive’ report on the matter. This has created uncertainty in the market, with many companies and investors wondering what the future holds for the online gaming industry in India.

The UKIBC has urged MeitY to take a more proactive approach to the regulation of online gaming and sports betting in India. The industry body has called for clear and effective regulations that will provide a level playing field for all stakeholders in the market.

The UKIBC has also urged MeitY to take into account international best practices when drafting the regulations. This would ensure that the regulations in India are in line with global standards and that the country is able to attract and retain international investors and companies in the online gaming and sports betting sector.

The UKIBC has also called for the inclusion of consumer protection measures in the regulations. This would ensure that players in the market are protected from fraud, money laundering and other illegal activities. The UKIBC has also urged MeitY to establish an independent regulatory body to oversee the implementation of the regulations and to ensure that the industry is operating in a fair and transparent manner.

The online gaming and sports betting market in India is a rapidly growing sector, with an estimated value of over $1 billion. However, the sector has been hampered by a lack of clear and effective regulations. This has created a gray market in which companies and investors are operating in an uncertain environment.

