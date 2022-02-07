Sony Launches Official PlayStation VR 2 Website

Sony Interactive Entertainment has launched an official website for PlayStation VR 2 where potential buyers can sign up for up-to-date news and updates, including release dates, dates, and pre-order information. Users who sign up on the PSVR2 page will receive the latest news, including “game announcements, release dates, and headset pre-order dates.” While the new page covers everything we already know, it allows PSN account holders to sign up to be notified when they can officially pre-order the device.

A new page on the PlayStation website for PSVR 2 also lays out the headphone specs and a host of technical specs. While Sony’s June PS5 game stream won’t feature any PSVR games, there are a few reports and rumors that give us an idea of ​​the quality of experience we can expect from the next-gen console and possibly a new iteration. PSVR. Sony has officially confirmed that PSVR 2 is coming, but, even with the new details revealed in the headset specs, we still don’t have a release date. We’re here to keep you updated on what we know about the latest leaks, rumors, and anything else that might give you an idea of ​​when Sony’s next VR headset will hit shelves.

We now know that Sony’s next-gen VR headset will feature major upgrades in the field of view, screen resolution, controllers, and even gaming capabilities, but more on that later. Of course, the new headset will likely feature expensive tech to match the PS5’s growing potential, such as Sony’s announcement of a new VR controller. The new PlayStation VR headset will also include a DualSense wireless controller, and Sony recently revealed what the new dedicated PSVR 2 controller will look like. The new controllers will feature haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, which will provide a more tactile and immersive experience than before. , as well as Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and USB-C charging.

Additionally, there are rumors that the PSVR 2 will be backward compatible with original PSVR games, and since the PS5 is fully compatible with older PSVR headsets, that might make sense, although it’s clearly up in the air. Now that we know PSVR 2 is coming, the most pressing questions we’d like Sony to answer are how much PlayStation VR 2 will cost, what the headset will look like, and what fantastic progress we can expect. The PSVR 2 pre-order date is likely to come sooner than you think, as the official PS5 console VR headset has been in development for years, according to Sony. These state-of-the-art PlayStation VR headsets will surprise you, which means they are coming out quickly.

After confirming earlier that PlayStation VR 2 is indeed in development, Sony has now created a dedicated page on the PlayStation website for the next generation of virtual reality devices. Sony unveiled the new PlayStation 5 VR headset, aptly named PSVR2, in early January. Subsequently, news about the device became scarce, going beyond speculation and rumors. PlayStation VR 2 was the culmination of the conference.

However, there were more details in their official announcement of the headset, which we covered here than on the newest page itself. Hopefully, Sony will be able to show more of the device at upcoming industry events, such as the return to the Game Developers Conference in March. Hopefully, Horizon Call of the Mountain will release alongside a VR headset, but it’s still unknown when Sony plans to release the hardware. We’ve already heard about the exclusive – Horizon Call of the Mountain – and you just know that Sony is aiming to create a live launch window with other internal and external VR titles.

It has been confirmed that the VR headset will support up to 4K and up to 120fps in various virtual reality experiences, and among the details that have been announced, a new eye-tracking feature has caught the attention of PlayStation users. The potential device includes two cameras on the front, similar to the new Oculus VR headset, but the design also adds a camera to the device’s strap and a new version of the PlayStation Move controller.

We don’t yet have a PSVR 2 release window, let alone pre-order information, but it looks like Sony is gearing up to reveal more soon. We’ll be sure to open a dedicated page once we’ve settled on a release date. Sony will deliver PlayStation VR 2 news straight to your inbox, including information on when pre-orders will be available. If you’re a PS5 owner and looking forward to the next-gen VR headset, you should join the Sony mailing list just posted on the official PlayStation website.