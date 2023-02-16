HIPAA Flash Drive – Secure Personal Health Information (PHI) on Flash Memory

In the world of healthcare, one of the most important concerns is the security and privacy of patient information. While many healthcare providers offer online portals for patients to access their medical records, offline solutions are equally important in case of natural disasters or other emergencies that may interrupt online access. That’s why Nexcopy Inc., a leading manufacturer of advanced flash memory solutions, has introduced the Secure Disk – a HIPAA compliant USB flash drive that offers an unmatched level of security for personal medical records.

The Secure Disk is not your ordinary USB drive. It’s a hardware solution that is designed specifically for healthcare companies who provide PHI information to their customers. Unlike software-based encryption solutions that can be hacked, this USB drive has a built-in USB controller that authenticates the password entered by the user before allowing access to the hidden partition where medical records, or any records, are securely stored. This ensures that unauthorized users cannot access sensitive information without the user-defined password.

The Secure Disk is also designed to meet the requirements of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). With the Secure Disk flash drive from Nexcopy, medical records are out-of-sight and stored in a secure partition inside the HIPAA compliant flash drive. This means that the medical records (or any records) cannot be accessed unless the correct password is entered.

The Secure Disk is available in USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 technology and ranges in capacity from 2GB through 128GB. Nexcopy offers six body styles for the Secure Disk media with a wide range of body colors available for each style, all available for custom branding.

Moreover, Nexcopy has ensured that using the Secure Disk is a hassle-free experience. The hidden partition is automatically enabled once the USB is disconnected from the computer, which means it is impossible for a user to accidentally leave the hidden partition open and accessible. Alternatively, the user may log out of the Secure Disk while the device is still connected to the host computer.

Greg Morris, President of Nexcopy, stated that the company developed this product after finding only one solution at an exorbitantly high price in the vertical market. Nexcopy took the steps needed to create an affordable flash drive that is HIPAA compliant. Morris added, “Although most healthcare providers provide an online web portal for patients to access their medical records, it is equally important to offer an offline solution. For example, when hurricane Ian hit Florida, the online access to medical records was nonexistent for those in affected areas – people may have needed offline access to medical records to communicate with healthcare professionals.”

The Secure Disk product page provides a full-length video for how the flash drive works, including the user login process and hidden partition, which is the location where personal health records or any records are securely stored.

The Secure Disk works in Microsoft Windows (Win 10+), and while Apple and Linux computers cannot access the hidden partition yet, it is a feature to be available in the near future.

Overall, the Secure Disk from Nexcopy is a smart solution that offers healthcare providers and patients peace of mind in knowing that their personal medical records are kept safe and secure.