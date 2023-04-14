HiPhi’s X SUV completes TÜV SÜD testing for European sales

Chinese start-up Human Horizons, which specializes in developing autonomous driving technology and manufacturing luxury EVs under its HiPhi brand, has completed TÜV SÜD testing for its flagship HiPhi X SUV, allowing the electric vehicle to be sold in Europe. The company is already making waves in China with its second model and is set to unveil a third at the upcoming Shanghai Auto Show. With the successful completion of the overseas testing, Human Horizons plans to bring more of its HiPhi EVs to European markets in the future.

Human Horizons was founded in 2017 and launched its HiPhi EV brand the following year, with three concept designs. One of these concepts was eventually developed into the HiPhi 1 SUV, which evolved into the company’s flagship HiPhi X SUV. The electric SUV, which began deliveries over a year ago, features a sleek design and cutting-edge technology, including facial recognition and a smart cabin with a curved display. The HiPhi brand is positioning itself as a leader in luxury EVs, with a focus on sustainable and innovative technology.

The HiPhi X, Human Horizons’ flagship electric SUV, has been approved for sale in Europe after completing overseas testing by TÜV SÜD. The Chinese start-up, which develops autonomous driving technology and manufactures luxury EVs under the HiPhi brand, also has a second model already gaining popularity in China and is set to unveil a third at the Shanghai Auto Show next week. The HiPhi Z, a “digital GT” EV with automatic ultrawide band suicide doors, wraparound Star-Ring ISD light curtain, and a robotic arm connected to the dash display, is expected to be sold in Europe in the future, but the immediate focus is on the HiPhi X.

Human Horizons’ HiPhi brand has announced that its flagship X electric vehicle has successfully passed the approval and homologation process by TÜV SÜD, enabling the Chinese-made SUV to comply with European standards and regulations. The testing procedure involved evaluating the HiPhi X’s battery management system, chassis control, brakes, steering, and ADAS features such as park assist and radar-guided cruise control. The company claims that TÜV SÜD completed the essential homologation process for the HiPhi X in record time.

HiPhi CTO and cofounder Mark Stanton spoke to the regulatory EV approval, “Receiving the necessary test reports from TÜV SÜD for the European vehicle approval is not only an important step forward in our carefully considered plans for launching in Europe, but it’s also a reinforcement of the meticulous standards to which HiPhi products are engineered. European road safety standards are among the strictest in the world, and the homologation by TÜV SÜD confirms that HiPhi X meets these standards.”

Human Horizons’ HiPhi brand has announced that it plans to expand its reach into European markets with its electric vehicles (EVs). The HiPhi X EV has successfully undergone approval and homologation from TÜV SÜD, which ensures that the SUV complies with the necessary European standards and regulations. The company has confirmed that it also intends to bring the HiPhi Z to Europe in the future, with more details to be announced during the Shanghai Auto Show. Additionally, HiPhi will unveil its third EV model, the HiPhi Y, at the same event. This new model has been designed and engineered with global markets in mind, suggesting it will eventually make its way to Europe as well. The official launch markets for HiPhi’s European plans are yet to be confirmed. Human Horizons’ expansion into the European market is part of its global strategy to establish itself as a key player in the luxury EV segment. With its advanced autonomous driving technology and unique design elements, the HiPhi brand is expected to offer stiff competition to established luxury EV makers in Europe.

