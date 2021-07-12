History of Microsoft Windows

Microsoft has lately announced Windows 11 which will be released in later part of this year. Microsoft had a phenomenal journey. Let’s take a look at the initial years and from the very first Windows it launched.

Initial Years

In 1981, the creation of the Microsoft Windows operating system as we know it today started. Despite the fact that it was announced in 1983, it did not become commercially available until two years later.

The initial version of a completely new operating system is released by Microsoft. Although Interface Manager is a code name and is considered to be the ultimate name, Home Windows wins out because it better describes the boxes or computer “Windows” that are central to the new system. Although Windows was first announced in 1983, it took a long time to develop. It’s dubbed “vaporware” by cynics.

Windows 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0

In 1985, Microsoft House Windows 1. 0 was referred to as “Windows” because of the computer boxes, or even “Windows” since it was a basic feature of the operating system. Glass Windows 1. 0 provided an alternative to typing MS-DOS instructions, allowing users to access the Windows by just pointing and clicking. Microsoft introduced Windows 2. 0 in 1987, which was built for the Intel 286 CPU. Desktop icons, keyboard shortcuts, and better picture compatibility were included in this version.

In May of 1990, Microsoft launched Windows 3. 0 for Intel 386 CPUs, which offered improved structures, speed, and enhanced graphics with 16 colours. This is the first release that will maintain the normal “look and feel” of Microsoft House windows for many years to come. Program Director, File Manager, and Pic Manager, as well as games, were included with Windows several (Hearts, Minesweeper and Solitaire). In 1992, the Microsoft firm launched Windows 3.

Because PCs were not as advanced as they are now, if customers had difficulties, repairs might be costly and time consuming. Problems such as crashing memory and virus infections were common, and consumers were left with no alternative than to hire a computer repair professional to fix my machine.

Windows NT, 95 and 98

Meanwhile, ‘Microsoft’ kept working on Windows NT. To make NT a far more powerful operating system. Microsoft eventually agreed to support DEC’s Alpha CPU processor within NT for $150 million.

The “start” button was introduced in Windows 95, and it is still a cornerstone of the operating system over fifteen decades later. It also saw the introduction of the recycle bin, “plug and play” hardware, longer file names (from eight to 250 characters), and, probably most importantly, a platform optimised for 32-bit programmes. Windows 95 saw the introduction of Help Packs and Internet Explorer, but it was also largely regarded as a flawed, unreliable, and unstable programme.

Windows 98 has support for a variety of new technologies, including FAT32, AGP, MMX, USB, DVD, and ACPI. The Lively Desktop, which combines an internet browser (Internet Explorer) with the operating system, is its most visible feature. Windows 98 offers its own set of advantages over previous versions in terms of computer repair. When we lose data in Windows 98, we can restore it. As a result, computer repair will be quite simple for this type.

Wimdows 2000 and XP

Windows 2000, abbreviated as “W2K,” is a corporate desktop and laptop operating system that allows users to execute computer applications, connect to the Internet and intranet sites, and access records, printers, and network solutions. Windows 2000 came in four flavours: Specialized (for corporate desktops and laptops), Server (both a Web server and a workplace server), Advanced Server (for line-of-business applications), and Datacentre Server (for high-traffic computer system networks).

With Windows XP (Codename “Whistler”), Microsoft was able to merge the Windows NT/2000 and Windows 3.1/95/98/ME lines. Odyssey was the codename for NT’s successor, which was scrapped and merged with all the Windows 9x successors at the time, “Neptune,” to become “Whistler”), which was launched in 2001. Windows XP uses the Windows NT nucleus, but it is the first time the Windows NT core has been introduced to the general market to replace the outdated 16-bit office. Windows XP offers a few more capabilities that make it easier to repair a machine.

Windows XP and Windows Vista

In comparison to Windows XP, Microsoft Windows Vista provided improvements in terms of dependability, security, simplicity of deployment, performance, and management. The ability to detect hardware problems before they arise, security features against the newest generation of threats, quicker start-up time, and very low power consumption of the new sleep at night state were all new features in this edition. On comparable hardware, Windows Vista is considerably more responsive than Windows XP in many instances. Windows Vista simplifies and centralises desktop construction management, which lowers the cost of keeping workstations current.

Windows 7, 8 and 10

Windows 8 was released to the public in August 2009, as the most recent in Microsoft’s 25-year-old Windows operating system family, and as the usual successor to Windows Landscape (which itself had put into practise Windows XP). Windows 6 was introduced in tandem with Windows Hardware 2008 R2, the server equivalent to Windows 7. Multi-touch support, faster speed and start-up time in Internet Explorer 8, Aero Breeze, Aero Shake, support for virtual hard drives, a new and enhanced Windows Media Center, and greater security are among the enhancements and new features in Windows 7.

On Windows 8, a number of significant modifications were made, including the introduction of a programme based on Microsoft’s tube style language, with optimizations for touch-based devices like as tablets and all-in-one PCs.

Windows 10 was released in 2015. Despite Microsoft’s assertion that missing Windows 9 was done to underline that Windows 10 is the “final version of Windows,” the wait is over now, since Windows 11 will be released before the end of the year.