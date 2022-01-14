Hitman Trilogy Announced

The Hitman Trilogy was officially announced during the Hitman 3 – Year 2 Reveal Stream and the new game will be included on Xbox Game Pass. IO Interactive has announced Hitman Trilogy, a unique package that includes all three games from the World of Assassination trilogy that will be available on all platforms, as well as the Xbox Game Pass at launch on January 20.

IO Interactive also mentioned on the official Hitman website that progress from Hitman 2 can be transferred directly to Hitman 3 at launch. Those with Xbox Game Pass will be able to get the game for free, which means you’ll get Hitman 1, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3 to download to your console. The developer also revealed that PlayStation and Xbox owners with a digital version of Hitman 3 will be getting a free next-gen version.

The game will launch on the current and next-generation consoles on the same day, but this bonus comes in handy for gamers looking to purchase a PS5 or Xbox Series X after launch. The launch of games on Steam will include full support for the new VR gaming mode (which will launch on the same day), as well as a number of other technical improvements coming to Hitman 3 on PC later this year, including Ray Tracing as well as variable speed shading to improve PC performance. This announcement is part of IO Interactives’ presentation on Hitman 3s Year 2, which kicks off on January 20 this year when the Hitman and Hitman VR trilogy hits PC.

The Year 2 update includes ray tracing for PC, PCVR, and a new game mode called “Elusive Target Arcade” as a permanent game mode, while Hitman 3 is also coming to Steam. The next big exciting announcement for Hitman 3 Year 2 is that Hitman VR, which lets you play the entire trilogy in virtual reality, is coming to PC on January 20th. Hitman 3 Year 2 will be bringing some amazing new technological features to the game on the PC side. The PC versions will finally be adding Variable Ray Shading in the second half of this year. The VR system also extends to both previous titles, allowing the entire trilogy to be played in virtual reality.

In addition to announcing this release, IO Interactive also revealed new features for the game. It was also announced that a deluxe edition of the game would be released, including deluxe upgrades, in-game items, and seeds, as well as a digital soundtrack for the trilogy and a digital book with information on the trilogy’s goals and locations. They ensured that players would not have to buy back games; however, they acknowledged that there would be a delay and that players would not be able to import Hitman 2 locations into Hitman 3 for several weeks. On January 15, 2021, IO Interactive announced that, unlike console gamers, PC gamers will have to pay for an access pass to unlock Hitman 2 locations in Hitman 3, even after it was announced in August 2020 that players will unlock them in Hitman 3 at no additional cost.

While more information on a potential purchase has yet to be released, Xbox Game Studios may have a positive relationship with IOI, which may be the reason the company rated Hitman Trilogy as a day-one of release for Xbox Game Pass. It’s not just Game Pass’s upcoming trilogy that’s interesting, developer IO Interactive is making a big announcement about the future of Hitman 3’s second year. This news is just a small part of a larger announcement as IO Interactive lifts the curtain on their second year of plans for Hitman 3, which includes new modes and features.