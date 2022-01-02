H&M opens its first store in metaverse

H&M, the renowned clothing brand based in Sweden has finally opened its very first store in Metaverse. In comparison to the other major brands like Nike, Adidas, and Zara which joined the metaverse rather early, H&M is a bit late to join the bandwagon. As they say, “It is better late than never,” and H&M through this move is all set to offer its customers a brilliant experience. Through its virtual store in Metaverse, the clothing brand will be able to offer its customers a 3D shopping experience in its virtual store. Technology is offering a number of doors and windows to explore and it seems like H&M has pushed one open.

The What, When, and Where

Hennes & Mauritz AB aka H&M doesn’t need a special introduction or explanation since the popularity of this multinational brand speaks for itself. H&M is reputed for its quality fashion offered at reasonable prices in a sustainable way. And now they have hit another milestone as they open their very first store in the metaverse. Through the virtual store in the metaverse, customers will be able to walk around the store, go through the products and get one of their choice, and buy it in the world of CEEK city. CEEK city is the 3D digital world and it is not much different from our actual physical world. However, there is a catch. These garments bought in the CEEK city can only be worn in the digital environment and not anywhere else. In addition to that, the payment for these garments should be made through CEEK. However, customers also have the option to order these garments later on using CEEK currency from the physical H&M stores.

Another major highlight of this move is the fact that through this H&M holds the credit for being the very first retail apparel store in the metaverse. This move is also a substantial step-up for CEEK VR as they get a better chance to explore new horizons that go beyond gaming.

The CEEK City

CEEK is a metaverse project that creates a platform where artists, athletes, and other digital content creators can directly connect with their fans in the digital world. Through CEEK’s NFT marketplace, people truly own digital items which might have already passed through several other digital reality environments in the metaverse. And it is based on Ethereum. At present, CEEK provides several immersive VR experiences in the CEEK City ranging from theatre and concert arenas to sports arenas and lounges. The CEEK tokens can be used to make purchases.